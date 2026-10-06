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Who is Dareez Gaur? Content creator recreates Rhiya Ahir’s viral bus-stopping act at CEC protest, hits back at trolls

Digital content creator Dareez Gaur responded to criticism over her viral video from the Jantar Mantar protest, saying she does not regret standing in front of a Delhi Police bus.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 07:47 AM IST

Who is Dareez Gaur? Content creator recreates Rhiya Ahir’s viral bus-stopping act at CEC protest, hits back at trolls
Image credit: Instagram
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Digital content creator Dareez Gaur has addressed the criticism surrounding her viral video from the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Dareez was seen standing in front of a Delhi Police bus during the demonstration, in a pose similar to the one earlier seen in Rhiya Ahir’s protest video. The clip sparked criticism online, but Dareez has now said she stands by her decision.

“Pichle do dinon se meri ye clip viral ho rahi hai jisme maine Delhi Police ki is bus ko roka tha.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by dareez gaur (@dareeez)

Why did Dareez stand in front of the bus?

According to Dareez, the bus was being used to detain protesters at the demonstration. She said she had already seen several people trying to stop the vehicle before they were taken inside.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by dareez gaur (@dareeez)

“But un sab logon ko police ne bus mein rakh liya tha,” she claimed.

Dareez said she was aware that she had a certain level of privilege that could make the police think twice before taking action against her. She said she used that position to stop the bus for several minutes.

“Mere paas itna privilege hai ki mujhe touch karne se pehle police do baar sochegi. Isliye main bus ke aage ja ke khadi hui jisse maine us bus ko kam se kam 10 minute ke liye roka.”

‘I have been to Jantar Mantar around 30 times’

Dareez also said that her appearance at the protest site was not an attempt to gain attention.

She claimed that she had visited Jantar Mantar around 30 times in the past, but this was the first time her actions at a protest had gone viral.

Responding to people who accused her of seeking attention, she said, “Agar itna hi aasan hai attention lena to phir aap bhi khade ho ke dikhaiye.”

Dareez says voting and protesting are democratic rights

The digital creator also shifted the focus towards the larger issue behind the demonstration. She said that voting and protesting are democratic rights and questioned why people who had remained silent were not speaking up.

“Kya ye number 100% pahunch jayega tab hi aap bolna shuru karenge?”

Dareez added that she had no problem with people questioning her actions. However, she argued that similar questions should also be directed at the government.

“Jitna sawal jawab log mujhse karna chah rahe hain agar aap utna hi sarkar se karna chahte to shayad hum aaj is sthiti mein pahuchte hi nahi,” she claimed.

‘I don’t regret the incident’

Dareez ended her response by making it clear that she does not regret standing in front of the bus.

She said her actions were connected to what she considers her democratic rights and urged people to focus on the issue behind the protest rather than only discussing the viral clip.

“Mujhe is incident ka koi bhi regret nahi hai. Aur main apne adhikaron ke liye ek nahi 10 buses rok sakti hoon,” she said.

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