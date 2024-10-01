Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

He is known for his remarkable work in the field of Solar. He is the founder of the Energy Swaraj Foundation.

Recently, a picture of a man wearing torn socks at a 5-star hotel went viral on social media. The picture was shared by a social media user. Later, Chetan Singh Solanki, who is called Solar Man of India or Solar Gandhi, himself explained the reason behind his peculiar wardrobe choice.

He revealed that the photo was clicked when he was delivering a talk at a leadership summit. "Yes, my torn socks were exposed! I need to replace them, I will and sure, I can afford to – but nature cannot. In nature, everything is finite," he said.

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki?

Chetan is an IIT Bombay professor, who has taught at the prestigious institute for over 20 years. He is also a renowned solar scientist and hence known as the Solar Man of India. He is known for his remarkable work in the field of Solar. Chetan is an educator, innovator, researcher, author and and loves to talk about the philosophy of life.

He is the founder of the Energy Swaraj Foundation and has been on a mission to raise awareness about environmental degradation over the past few decades, travelling over 43,000 km across 20 states to promote solar energy. I was conferred with the title of Brand Ambassador of Solar Energy for the Madhya Pradesh government. Solanki has written 8 books and published over 100 research papers internationally. He has 4 US patents to his credit.

