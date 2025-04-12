The grand Mahakumbh Mela, held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, concluded in February. Devotees, not only from parts of India but also from across the globe, took part in the Hindu pilgrimage with a great deal of devotion and enthusiasm.

The grand Mahakumbh Mela, held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, concluded in February. Devotees, not only from parts of India but also from across the globe, took part in the Hindu pilgrimage with a great deal of devotion and enthusiasm. Dignitaries from all walks of life also attended the Mahakumbh Mela to take a holy dip in the Sangam - known for the confluence of the three rivars Ganga, Jamuna and mythical Saraswati.

The Mahakumbh Mela has concluded but there are some unforgettable faces from the Mela who made headlines, either due to their unique appearances or skills. One such notable name is that of Chanchal Mata who gained popularity due to her miraculous skills!

About Chanchal Mata Chanchal Mata - an Aghori Sadhvi - garnered spotlight when several videos showing her set the Havan Kund on fire without using a matchstick made waves online. As per a report by News 24, Chanchal Mata possesses "miraculous" powers. People from various places visited her to witness, what many consider a "miracle".

The actual name of the Aghori Sadhvi is Chanchal Nath who left her home at a young age of 7. Born in West Bengal, she now resides in Haryana's Karnal where she worships goddess Mahakali at a temple, according to the report.

It is said that blessings from Chanchal Mata can transform lives. This is why, people from far and wide visit her to seek her blessings.