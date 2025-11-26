FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Who is Birva Shah, Palash Muchhal's ex-girlfriend, whom he proposed to before Smriti Mandhana?

Photos from Palash’s elaborate proposal to Birva have now gone viral, turning what was once a private moment into a renewed point of curiosity.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Who is Birva Shah, Palash Muchhal's ex-girlfriend, whom he proposed to before Smriti Mandhana?
The postponed wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has sparked widespread speculation, especially as social media began buzzing with allegations of Palash’s infidelity. What initially appeared to be a straightforward delay due to a family medical emergency soon spiraled into online rumors, theories, and resurfacing past relationships.

A sudden health emergency involving Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was the reason given by the couple for postponing their wedding. He was discharged from Sarvhit Hospital early on November 25, according to an India TV report. The families have chosen to postpone the wedding for the time being, even though his condition has significantly improved.

But while Shrinivas Mandhana's recovery continued to be the main focus, the internet soon turned its attention elsewhere. As fans started looking into Palash's previous romantic history, his previous relationship unexpectedly came to light amid the uproar.

It soon became obvious that he had previously prepared a large-scale gesture in addition to his engagement to Smriti. The music composer once proposed to Birva Shah, his ex-girlfriend, with whom he had a long-term relationship, according to One India report.

Who is Birva Shah?

Photos from Palash's elaborate proposal to Birva have suddenly gone viral, reviving interest in what was once a private moment. Palash Muchhal made headlines in 2017 when he went down on one knee to propose to Birva Shah. According to reports, he planned a fairytale-style proposal because he was devoted to her and even saw a future together.

The two met in Mumbai through mutual connections, according to SportsDunia. Birva was a student at Jai Hind College during the time. Palash posted a photo of the event on Facebook that same year. It showed Birva standing elegantly in a white asymmetrical gown while Palash, wearing a tuxedo, knelt in front of her among balloons, candles, and rose petals. It looked like something from a love movie. Not much is known about Birva's present life or whereabouts, despite the attention this recollection is currently receiving.

