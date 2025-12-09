FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

VIRAL

Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York

Bhavitha Mandava is capturing global attention after becoming the first Indian to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York, scripting history in the global luxury fashion. The show, held on December 2, at the abandoned Bowery Station subway in Manhattan featured Bhavitha Mandava.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York
Bhavitha Mandava is causing stir in the luxury fashion. She is the first Indian to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York, which has not happened yet. The show, held on December 2, at the abandoned Bowery Station subway in Manhattan featured Bhavitha Mandava. She walked the runway in a minimal beige quarter-zip sweater and denim. The look was giving chic and minimalistic! And ofcourse, her insane face-card.

Bhavitha Mandava took to her Instagram to share a video from her fashion show. She penned, "Can’t put into words how much this means to me. Thank you @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy. The video, she shared online showed her parents first reaction to walking for Chanel, and they sure were proud. The video made everyone emotional. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who is Bhavitha Mandava?

Bhavitha Madava, 25, was born and raised in India's Hyderabad. She pursued Bachelor of Architecture from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. Later, she moved to the United States for her masters. She is currently a graduate in assistive technology and human–computer interaction from New York University.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How did she made into the Fashion world?

Bhavitha Mandava comes from a strong academic background unrelated to fashion in every sense. It was not Bhavitha, who chose modelling, Modelling chose her. Strong facial features and beautiful face Bhavitha was a perfect 'model-like.'  Just like in 90s, when models were scouted, a scout from the agency 28Models spotted her at a subway station, while she was commuting to university. Yes, Subway station. Can you believe it? What was a normal day for Bhavitha, turned into her life's biggest opportunity. 

This all led her to debut as an exclusive for Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2025 show under creative director Matthieu Blazy. At present, Matthieu Blazy is the 'creative director' at CHANEL. Before being chosen to open the Métiers d’Art 2026 show, she walked in Blazy's first ready-to-wear show for CHANEL.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
