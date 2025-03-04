Self-proclaimed Christian prophet Pastor Bajinder Singh, known for viral "miracle" videos, faces sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation allegations in Punjab.

Pastor Bajinder Singh, a self-proclaimed Christian prophet, is widely known on social media for his viral videos where he appears to "heal" people, including claims of curing cancer and bringing people back from the dead. Often seen in jeans and a blazer, sloganeering "Hallelujah" with "Mera Yeshu Yeshu" playing in the background, Singh has amassed a massive online following. However, the controversial pastor is now facing serious allegations of sexual harassment.

Sexual Harassment Case Filed Against Singh

On March 1, the Punjab police booked Bajinder Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation. The complaint was filed by a 22-year-old woman from Kapurthala, who claimed that Singh made unwanted advances since she was 17, touched her inappropriately, and pressured her to marry him despite her being married. Singh has denied the allegations, calling them a conspiracy.

This is not Singh's first brush with the law. In 2018, he was arrested at the Delhi airport over accusations of raping a woman in Zirakpur. The victim alleged he sexually assaulted her, recorded the act, and threatened to release the video if she reported it. Although Singh was granted bail, the case is still pending.

Who Is Pastor Bajinder Singh?

Bajinder Singh, 42, is the founder and head of the Church of Glory and Wisdom, with branches in Jalandhar and New Chandigarh. His ministry, which started in 2016, attracts a large number of followers, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Many of his followers avoid converting to Christianity officially to retain government benefits associated with their original community status.

Singh's church operates as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) claiming to provide charitable services. His "miracle" videos, where he organises religious congregations or satsangs, often show dramatic healings and testimonials. His popularity is evident through his YouTube channel with 3.74 million subscribers, along with a million followers on Facebook and 1.1 million on Instagram.

A History of Legal Troubles and Allegations

Bajinder Singh has had a history of legal troubles and controversies. In 2014, he was booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly promoting religious discord in Haryana's Karnal. He also has past charges of assault and intimidation from 2006 in Yamunanagar, Haryana. Singh was reportedly involved in a murder case in 2008, during which he found Christianity while in jail.

In 2021, Singh faced scrutiny from the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) following a complaint about involving children in religious conversions. Additionally, in 2023, the Income Tax Department raided his church and residence in Jalandhar and Mohali, investigating alleged financial irregularities and fraud. His ministry was accused of collecting large sums of money under the guise of offering "miraculous healing."

Despite being endorsed by several celebrities and politicians, Singh's ministry has been under legal and public scrutiny for years. The Diocese of Jalandhar distanced itself from his church, which is not affiliated with major Christian denominations.

As the allegations against Singh continue to unfold, his story serves as a stark reminder of the controversies and legal battles surrounding certain religious leaders in India.