Bengaluru's Electronics City police have arrested a man for multiple burglaries he facilitated in the past many years. The police arrested the man after he committed his latest crime with the help of his 16-year-old son. 35-year-old Babajan has a unique reason to commit the crime of stealing and that is because he had to sustain the three marriages along with a big family of nine children. His personal life is a complex one as all three of his wives live individually, whom he visits at his own will separately.

What made Babajan a burglar

He resorted to stealing as he had no sustainable occupation and therefore no steady income. So, he used to commit theft to provide for his family which lived in different places across Karnataka. His life was surely complicated as he allotted separate houses for each of his three wives. They lived in Srirangapatna, Anekal, and Chikkaballapura. He used to live with them on separate occasions at will. According to the police, Babajan resorted to theft to support his three wives and nine children whose responsibility was high at a time when he had no formal source of income. The police also said that he started this crime eight years ago by stealing from houses.

Accomplices in his theft

His latest crime was a theft on May 7 from the house of a 56-year-old woman, Rojamma, who lives in Bettadasanapura. He trained his 16-year-old son to commit the crime with him as he believed that being a teenager, a minor, he would not be given severe punishment as law is lenient toward juveniles. He stole gold, silver, and cash worth ₹4.6 lakh from the woman’s house. The father-son duo saw the woman going towards her terrace to dry clothes, leaving the main door opened. They saw the opportunity to steal and very cleanly committed the crime. Babajan remained outside to keep a watch while his son stole the valuables.

The investigation revealed that they have made this pattern-checking for vulnerable houses with doors open. Babajan would check for such houses and signal his son to enter the house. He had trained his son to commit crimes in the daytime.