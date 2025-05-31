VIRAL
Bengaluru's Electronics City police have arrested a man for multiple burglaries he facilitated in the past many years. The arrest came after he committed his latest crime with the help of his 16-year-old son. The complications of his family and a lack of proper job were the reason behind his crime.
Bengaluru's Electronics City police have arrested a man for multiple burglaries he facilitated in the past many years. The police arrested the man after he committed his latest crime with the help of his 16-year-old son. 35-year-old Babajan has a unique reason to commit the crime of stealing and that is because he had to sustain the three marriages along with a big family of nine children. His personal life is a complex one as all three of his wives live individually, whom he visits at his own will separately.
He resorted to stealing as he had no sustainable occupation and therefore no steady income. So, he used to commit theft to provide for his family which lived in different places across Karnataka. His life was surely complicated as he allotted separate houses for each of his three wives. They lived in Srirangapatna, Anekal, and Chikkaballapura. He used to live with them on separate occasions at will. According to the police, Babajan resorted to theft to support his three wives and nine children whose responsibility was high at a time when he had no formal source of income. The police also said that he started this crime eight years ago by stealing from houses.
His latest crime was a theft on May 7 from the house of a 56-year-old woman, Rojamma, who lives in Bettadasanapura. He trained his 16-year-old son to commit the crime with him as he believed that being a teenager, a minor, he would not be given severe punishment as law is lenient toward juveniles. He stole gold, silver, and cash worth ₹4.6 lakh from the woman’s house. The father-son duo saw the woman going towards her terrace to dry clothes, leaving the main door opened. They saw the opportunity to steal and very cleanly committed the crime. Babajan remained outside to keep a watch while his son stole the valuables.
The investigation revealed that they have made this pattern-checking for vulnerable houses with doors open. Babajan would check for such houses and signal his son to enter the house. He had trained his son to commit crimes in the daytime.
Who is Babajan? Man with three wives with separate houses, 9 kids, now arrested for...
Lara Dutta's father, retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, passes away at 84, actress bids emotional farewell at funeral with husband, Mahesh Bhupathi
IND-A vs ENG-L 1st Unofficial Test: Karun Nair roars back with double hundred vs England Lions, sends strong message to selectors
Think your AC needs gas refill? It might be scam—Here’s what they don’t want you to know
'Cannot retrieve...': X down, faces outage as over 2,000 users affected
June 2025 festivals calendar: Ganga Dussehra, Vinayak Chaturthi to Jagannath Rath Yatra; check out complete list
This micronation is tax free, has only 30 people, its currency has value equal to Pillsbury cookie dough, its name is...
Man buys grain silo for just Rs 115 on eBay while drunk, transforms it into dream home worth Rs..
Heading to divorce? After USD 1 billion Rhode sale, Hailey Bieber celebrates solo, husband Justin missing at dinner party
Shubman Gill breaks silence on rift rumours with Hardik Pandya after on-field tensions with MI skipper
Unlike Kangana Ranaut, Rajpal Yadav debunks nepotism, says 'agar hota to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra kaise hote'
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to Rajasthani dhol beats wins hearts online, netizens say 'khamma Ghani'
Watch: RCB legend AB de Villiers delights wheelchair cricketers with special appearance during practice session in Mumbai
Meet woman, forced to marry at 15, saved by her mother, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., now she is...
Mark Zuckerberg expands Meta beyond social media, will be defence contractor now, help US soldiers by...
Will Turkish ice creams be banned in India amid boycott calls for Turkey?
PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final Live Streaming: Match preview, probable line-up, when and where to watch summit clash
Who is Sharmishta Panoli? Influencer arrested after criticising Bollywood celebs over their 'silence' on Operation Sindoor
Meet Yashasvi Solanki, first woman navy officer to become President’s..., know all about her new role
This film, released in 1971, made two villains superstars, earned over Rs 1 crore at box office, lead actress died 6 months after release due to..., movie was..
Delhi-NCR weather: Orange alert in Delhi as IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in next..., check forecast here
Report: World's richest man Elon Musk accused of drug use, fathered secret child with Japanese pop star, used disappearing messages to...
PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Preview: Revitalized Mumbai Indians meet bruised Punjab Kings in make-or-break clash
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan hails Operation Sindoor: 'Hit bases deep inside Pakistan, penetrated their defences'
This house is four times size of Buckingham Palace with 170 rooms, cricket ground, golf course, where 40000 people gather every year to....
IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 match of PBKS vs MI gets washed out?
Aishwarya Rai won Miss World 1994 title with THIS answer to the final question: 'We have to look beyond...'
Feeling stressed? Try 5-4-3-2-1 stress management technique even Alia Bhatt swears by!
This film had 3 heroes, was made with 900 people who shot for 14 days without break, earned a whopping opening collection of Rs... without any promotions, movie was…
Meet Diya: Suriya, Jyotika's 17-year-old daughter who got graduated from University of Southern California; Shaitaan actress say 'May your choices...'
'Stay within your limits': Kamran Akmal hits back at Babar Azam’s father after public criticism
‘We don’t believe in..’, After Shashi Tharoor’s strategic insight on Operation Sindoor Colombia changes stance on Pakistan’s support
Tired of high AC bills? THIS simple hack will keep your home naturally ‘Thanda thanda cool cool’
'I know my job well...': Jasprit Bumrah's 'relax' gesture towards MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene goes viral
'Our people in India only...': Lyricist Javed Akhtar on why he doubts relations between India and Pakistan will ever improve
Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's row, Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna says 'surround yourself with people you trust', fans react
'If you fire bullets, then rest assured they will be answered with...': PM Modi's fresh warning to Pakistan post Operation Sindoor
Jay Shah meets UEFA president in Munich, to watch Champions League 2024-25 Final game between PSG and Inter
Viral video: Elderly man dances on Kumar Sanu's song 'Chori Chori Dil Tera', netizen say 'super dada ji', watch
Miss World 2025 finale live stream time and date: When and where to watch the beauty pageant
Kangana Ranaut flaunts grey hair, believes 'politics is kinder to older women than...'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani prefer living on 27th floor in their Rs 15000-crore mansion, reason is...
PM Modi praises women's contribution in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, says 'Brave daughters of BSF displayed...'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's big gift, makes these 12 soldiers millionaires for destroying Ukraine's..., its link with US is...
Meet actor who has worked in 180 flop films, is still called superstar, has Rs 400 crore net worth, is yet to watch 200 of his own films, name is..
Shubman Gill’s sister, head coach Ashish Nehra’s son, break into tears after GT lost IPL 2025 eliminator, video goes viral, watch
'Don't let RCB win' and 'Save Humanity' trend on social media ahead of RCB's IPL 2025 final game on June 3
Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni's latest photo leaves internet in wonder: 'Vivah 2 ki actress?'
Viral video: Indian tourists spontaneous performance on 1950s classic song 'Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandni Mein' near Eiffel Tower steals spotlight, watch
Bad news for Pakistan, China as India eyes defence partnership with France for Tejas Mark 2 fighter jets, French company Safran will now develop...
India's biggest flop film was produced by Vijay Mallya, could not recover its budget, had 6 stars, made for Rs 12 crore, it earned only Rs..., movie is..
JAC 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board class 12th Science, Commerce results DECLARED at jacresults.com, check pass percentage
'Madhubala was dying, I don't blame Dilip Kumar for...': Mumtaz reveals legendary actress warned her 'Zindagi mein sabse buri cheez...'
Hardik Pandya compares Jasprit Bumrah's bowling to 'Mumbai housing prices', calls having him a 'luxury'
This film was shot in just 20 days in one apartment, had no lead heroine, made for Rs 5 crore, it earned Rs..., lead actor was..
Valmik Thapar, veteran tiger conservationist, author, dies at 73
Meet actress who made her debut with a flop, then worked in 3 consecutive disasters with superstars, still enjoys net worth of Rs 164 crore, her husband is..., name is..
Meet Sultan of Brunei, owns one of world's largest residential palaces, 7000 cars, nephew is world's richest footballer, was recently in news due to...
Why are world's richest people running away with gold to THIS six-storey building, it has treasure worth Rs..., it is located in…
Covid-19 in India Live Updates: Active cases surge to 2,710; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi worst hit, check state-wise list here
This heroine was once India's highest-paid actor, earned much more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, quit films at 33 due to..., her name is..
Rohit Sharma makes BIG claim after eliminating GT from IPL 2025, calls his innings....
Disha Patani to star in Kevin Spacey's directorial Holiguards? Here's what we know
Bad news for Pakistan, after Shashi Tharoor's delegation expresses disappointment, Colombia withdraws statement for Islamabad
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor inaugurates wellness centre, internet slams her Rs 1.75 lakh sleep reset service: 'She watched too much White Lotus...'
Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani give standing ovation to Rohit Sharma for his brilliant knock during GT vs MI eliminator match; watch video
From Yamuna cleaning to Mahila Samman: CM Rekha Gupta's govt highlights major initiatives in its first 100 days in Delhi
Over 2 lakh Indians spent over Rs 3300 crore in this country, not Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, UAE, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, it is...
US to pay India Rs 20000000000000 to clear it's loan taken for... Japan, China are also borrowers from India
Meet Indian genius, IIT-JEE topper who studied at IIT Bombay, left Rs 70 lakh job to become IAS officer, currently working as…
Not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, HCL, this IT company sacks around 8000 jobs due to..., name is...
Traitors' Raj Kundra claims to have documents to prove serious financial misconduct by Rajasthan Royals: 'Will soon release...'
Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy row, Saif Ali Khan opens up on family time: 'That’s the real glue of life'
Meet daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who maintains a very private life, has this connection with Harvard University, she lives in...
Meet 17-year-old Indian who beat Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2025 by..., became most-popular actress of this year, she is..
India's first AI zone to be built between THESE major cities, this company to invest Rs 1000 crore, it's not Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, company is...
Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan cessation of hostilities, says ‘Could have turned into a nuclear disaster’
Meet wife of Vishal Mega Mart founder Ram Chandra Agarwal, man who once challenged Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his beautiful life partner is famous for...
Meet woman, a young mother who cleared UPSC exam with full-time job to fulfil her late father's dream, secured AIR of...
After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Jasprit Bumrah drops BIG statement on retirement ahead of England Tests
'Not getting carried away...': Sunil Gavaskar backs RCB to lift IPL 2025 trophy after dominant win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1
Miss World 2025 crown features 1,770 diamonds, 18-carat white gold, costs more than a Mumbai duplex, worth Rs…
Why models keep straight face while walking the ramp during fashion shows?
Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam thrice, used AI to clear interview, now set to become IAS officer on third attempt, his AIR was..., he is...
Donald Trump makes BIG claim on India-Pakistan conflict, says it could have 'turned out into a...'
Viral Video: Indian man tries to take selfie with tiger in Thailand, then THIS happens
IPL 2025 Eliminator: Sai Sudharsan's knock in vain as Mumbai Indians edge past Gujarat Titans in thriller, to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2
Diljit Dosanjh collabs with Ali Abbas Zafar for second film after Jogi, he will be playing..., movie name is...
Indonesia declares support to India in fight against terrorism after Operation Sindoor, says CPI (M) MP John Brittas
Javed Akhtar slams Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari, reacts to her 'no one rents him flat' remark: 'Shabana and I have been sleeping on streets'
'There was complete silence...': Meet actress who slapped Shah Rukh Khan 25 years ago, once competed with Aishwarya Rai, quit acting after shocking rumours, is now..
'We all cried': Woman's emotional reunion with pet dog after Operation Sindoor leaves netizens in tears, WATCH viral video
'He got emotional and everyone else did...': Pahalgam martyr Shubham Dwivedi's father after meeting PM Modi
GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes 1st Indian to hit 300 sixes and second player to score 7000 runs in IPL
Is Elon Musk drug-addict? Did Tesla CEO take drugs on campaign trail of Donald Trump? Reports suggest...
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant caught in mid-air clash over hairfall incident, netizens say 'scripted clip'
IndiGo ordered to end lease agreement with Turkish Airlines over Turkey's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
IND-A vs ENG-L: Karun Nair slams century on comeback; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran flop in unofficial Test against England Lions
Good news for Central govt employees! You can claim additional benefits under UPS if..., download form here...
Meet man, an Indian who started business with one truck, built over Rs 2000 crore empire, he is..., his company is...