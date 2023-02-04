Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Who is Armaan Malik, the YouTuber who 'married' for the third time?

YouTuber Armaan Malik has two wives who are expecting a child. He first married Payal in 2011 and then married in 2018 with Kritika.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

Who is Armaan Malik, the YouTuber who 'married' for the third time?
Who is Armaan Malik, the YouTuber who 'married' for the third time? (file photo: Insta/Arman Malik)

YouTuber Armaan Malik remains in the headlines for his personal life. His videos are widely viewed on social media. Armaan has two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He was recently trolled for posting pictures of his two wives who are expecting a child.

The YouTuber has once again hit the headline after he posted a video of his third 'marriage'. The video shows him taking his third wife into his house. However, it is a prank video as revealed by him at the beginning of the video.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik is a popular YouTuber with 2.3 million subscribers. According to his profile, he is a digital content creator and family entertainer. He has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Both of his wives Payal and Kritika also have thousands of followers on social media. Malik's routine fitness vlogs often go viral.

Armaan Malik has another YouTube channel called Family Fitness with 10.5 million subscribers. On this channel, he keeps sharing videos of himself and his family from his daily routine to gym and exercise. Videos related to Armaan's fitness tips are well-liked.   

His life has been full of ups and downs and controversies. There was a lot of uproar when he had a second marriage with his wife's best friend. Malik married Payal Malik in 2011. Both have a son Chirayu Malik. In 2018, he got married to his wife's friend Kritika.

Malik used to work in a bank where he met Payal. Malik once said in an interview that he himself told Payal (first wife) about being in a relationship with Kritika. Back then, his relationship with Payal had deteriorated.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.