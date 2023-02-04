Who is Armaan Malik, the YouTuber who 'married' for the third time? (file photo: Insta/Arman Malik)

YouTuber Armaan Malik remains in the headlines for his personal life. His videos are widely viewed on social media. Armaan has two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He was recently trolled for posting pictures of his two wives who are expecting a child.

The YouTuber has once again hit the headline after he posted a video of his third 'marriage'. The video shows him taking his third wife into his house. However, it is a prank video as revealed by him at the beginning of the video.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik is a popular YouTuber with 2.3 million subscribers. According to his profile, he is a digital content creator and family entertainer. He has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Both of his wives Payal and Kritika also have thousands of followers on social media. Malik's routine fitness vlogs often go viral.

Armaan Malik has another YouTube channel called Family Fitness with 10.5 million subscribers. On this channel, he keeps sharing videos of himself and his family from his daily routine to gym and exercise. Videos related to Armaan's fitness tips are well-liked.

His life has been full of ups and downs and controversies. There was a lot of uproar when he had a second marriage with his wife's best friend. Malik married Payal Malik in 2011. Both have a son Chirayu Malik. In 2018, he got married to his wife's friend Kritika.

Malik used to work in a bank where he met Payal. Malik once said in an interview that he himself told Payal (first wife) about being in a relationship with Kritika. Back then, his relationship with Payal had deteriorated.