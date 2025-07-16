Who is Archita Phukan aka Babydoll Archi? Shocking truth behind ex-boyfriend’s sinister revenge, made simple Assamese girl an adult star because...

Archita Phukan first grabbed media attention earlier this year after she shared a reel with the viral Dame Un Grrr song. Archita Phukan, in the reel, transitioned from a saree into a glamorous avatar. Archita Phukan instantly went viral after the reel, gaining thousands of followers.

Archita Phukan, popularly known as 'Babydoll Archi', has been going viral for a days on the internet thanks to her viral reels. Archita Phukan, the Assamese social media influencer, often goes viral for her bold reels, with her latest collaborative posts with the adult star, Kendra Lust, taking over the internet. Archita Phukan's photo with Kendra Lust raised a lot of questions on the internet, regarding her career choices, especially if she is planning to join the adult film industry.

Amid these bizarre speculations, a 27-year-old man has now been arrested for morphing her photos. The man who has been taken into custody is none other than Archita Phukan's ex-boyfriend, who misled her account by morphing her photos to seek revenge post the fallout of their relationship.

Who is Archita Phukan, aka Babydoll Archi?

Archita Phukan first grabbed media attention earlier this year after she shared a reel with the viral Dame Un Grrr song. Archita Phukan, in the reel, transitioned from a saree into a glamorous avatar. Archita Phukan instantly went viral after the reel, gaining thousands of followers.

Soon after, Archita Phukan went viral again after she shared a post with American adult film star Kendra Lust. Meme pages soon took advantage of this and started posting how an Assamese girl is joining the adult film industry.

Archita Phukan falls prey to a cyber attack

Soon after Archita Phukan's reels went viral, a page called Just Assam Things alleged that her personality was generated via AI. Her bio, which initially listed Archita Phukan's name, was also changed to Amira Ishtara. Many people soon started claiming that Archita Phukan had no public appearances, and it was all AI.

Who is Pratim Bora, Archita Phukan's ex-boyfriend?

The truth soon came out. A boy arrived at the Dibrugarh police station and filed an FIR against his sister's ex-boyfriend. The boy told the police that his sister's ex-boyfriend, Pratim Bora, a mechanical engineer from Tinsukia, used AI to create the 'Babydoll Archi' profile and share photos on Instagram.

It was soon revealed that even the photos featuring Kendra Lust were created without Archita Phukan's knowledge and she only found out about it after it went viral on social media. Dibrugarh Police soon arrested 27-year-old Pratim Bora, who said that he did all this to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend after their relationship did not work out.

Further investigations revealed that Pratim Bora used AI tools to share explicit content featuring his ex-girlfriend. Dibrugarh police chief revealed, "This was a deliberate attempt to malign her image following a personal fallout. The visuals are fake, and Archita has no connection with adult content or any activities abroad."

