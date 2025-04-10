Bajpayee was listed as part of an elite clientele that included doctors, lawyers, public officials and government contractors. Despite calls for his resignation following the scandal, Gradiant has stood by its CEO.

Anurag Bajpayee, the Indian-origin CEO of Gradiant, a clean water startup, has been arrested in the United States for allegedly engaging with high-end brothels. According to court documents from the Boston area, Bajpayee was among numerous individuals accused of paying substantial sums—up to $600 per hour—for services at luxury brothels. Prosecutors have revealed that the women involved were predominantly Asian and victims of sex trafficking.

Bajpayee was listed as part of an elite clientele that included doctors, lawyers, public officials and government contractors. Despite calls for his resignation following the scandal, Gradiant has stood by its CEO. The company issued a statement expressing confidence in the justice system and reaffirming its commitment to innovation and clean water solutions. "We believe in the justice system and are confident that this will resolve favorably in due course. Unrelated to this, Gradiant will continue to pursue excellence in technological innovation and strive towards our mission to ensure clean water for all society," the company stated.



Who is Anurag Bajpayee?

Anurag Bajpayee is a prominent figure in the cleantech industry and co-founded Gradiant in 2013 as an MIT alumnus. Under his leadership, Gradiant has grown into a global leader in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions, operating across 25 countries with over 2,500 facilities. Bajpayee holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from MIT and has been recognised for his groundbreaking work in industrial desalination and water treatment technologies. He did his schooling from La Martiniere College, Lucknow.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to examine the alleged trafficking network and involvement of high-profile individuals. This scandal has sparked widespread discussions about accountability and ethical leadership among influential figures.





