Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

Anuradha Tiwari, a Bengaluru-based CEO, recently found herself in the midst of a heated controversy after sharing a picture on social media. The image showed her flexing her triceps while sipping coconut water, with the caption "Brahmin genes." This caption quickly sparked outrage online, leading to accusations of promoting casteism. The post went viral on X (formerly Twitter). While some supported Tiwari, others criticised her for allegedly glorifying her caste.

In response to the backlash, Tiwari defended her statement in a follow-up post. She expressed her frustration, noting that the mere mention of the word "Brahmin" had caused such a strong reaction. Tiwari argued that her community, which does not benefit from reservations or government assistance, has every right to take pride in its achievements. "UCs [Upper Castes] receive nothing from the system—no reservations, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it," she wrote on X.

As expected, a mere mention of word 'Brahmin' triggered many inferior beings. Tells a lot about who real casteists are.



UCs get nothing from system - no Reservation, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it. https://t.co/e1FhC13oVz — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 23, 2024

The controversy quickly gained traction, with the hashtag "BrahminGenes" trending on social media. Author Chetan Bhagat also commented on the issue, suggesting that the focus on caste could be politically motivated to divide the Hindu vote. Tiwari responded to Bhagat's post, questioning if standing up for Brahmins is what truly threatens Hindu unity.

Tiwari, who is the founder of JustBurstOut, a content writing agency, has an impressive background. A TEDx speaker and recognised entrepreneur, she has worked with major companies and founded the NGO Empowering Indian Women.