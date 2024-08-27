Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

'What are your thoughts on marriage?': Kashmiri girl students asks Rahul Gandhi, his answer...

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

8 birds that lay blue eggs

8 birds that lay blue eggs

AI imagines Bengaluru after 100 years

AI imagines Bengaluru after 100 years

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पु�राना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

HomeViral

Viral

Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

In response to the backlash, Tiwari defended her statement and expressed her frustration

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:02 AM IST

Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media
Image source: X/@talk2anuradha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anuradha Tiwari, a Bengaluru-based CEO, recently found herself in the midst of a heated controversy after sharing a picture on social media. The image showed her flexing her triceps while sipping coconut water, with the caption "Brahmin genes." This caption quickly sparked outrage online, leading to accusations of promoting casteism. The post went viral on X (formerly Twitter). While some supported Tiwari, others criticised her for allegedly glorifying her caste.

In response to the backlash, Tiwari defended her statement in a follow-up post. She expressed her frustration, noting that the mere mention of the word "Brahmin" had caused such a strong reaction. Tiwari argued that her community, which does not benefit from reservations or government assistance, has every right to take pride in its achievements. "UCs [Upper Castes] receive nothing from the system—no reservations, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it," she wrote on X.

The controversy quickly gained traction, with the hashtag "BrahminGenes" trending on social media. Author Chetan Bhagat also commented on the issue, suggesting that the focus on caste could be politically motivated to divide the Hindu vote. Tiwari responded to Bhagat's post, questioning if standing up for Brahmins is what truly threatens Hindu unity.

Tiwari, who is the founder of JustBurstOut, a content writing agency, has an impressive background. A TEDx speaker and recognised entrepreneur, she has worked with major companies and founded the NGO Empowering Indian Women.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Veteran actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

Veteran actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

This mystery woman, touted to be 'Mossad agent', linked to Telegram CEO's arrest? Know details here

This mystery woman, touted to be 'Mossad agent', linked to Telegram CEO's arrest? Know details here

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement