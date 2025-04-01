Founder and CEO Amit Mishra shared a post on his LinkedIn profile detailing how he realised that “work is important, but health is non-negotiable.” He warns professionals giving priority to work and lose health in the process to wake up and go for “regular checkups.”

Who is Amit Mishra, Indian CEO who lands in ICU after suffering with high BP, gives THIS health advice to professionals

Health is wealth is an apt phrase which reminds us of how important and crucial is health for a holistic living. Ignoring health warning signs, pressurising the body to overwork and irregular routine can lead to massive health issues and so severe that it can prove fatal. A recent example might shock people but is also a big lesson for a healthy life.

Founder and CEO Amit Mishra shared a post on his LinkedIn profile detailing how he realised that “work is important, but health is non-negotiable.” In his post he shared while working on his laptop recently, his nose suddenly started bleeding profusely after wich he had to be shifted in hospital in ICU. After the check-up, the doctors found out that his blood pressure had increased to 230.

Who is Amit Mishra?

Amit Mishra did his bachelor’s in Economics from D.A.V. (Dayanand Anglo Vedic) College in Kanpur, two years after which he founded his own company, Annse Technologies Pvt Ltd. He has been a sales and marketing professional for more than 20 years with work experience in Dubai, UAE, Middle East and Africa. He is also the founder and CEO of Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd, a leading biz-tech media and market intelligence platform founded in 2016.

What happened to Amit Mishra?

Describing his horrific condition, he wrote, “...white washbasin turned red, thick cotton cloth soaked in blood, fearing of syncing in coma, lands in ICU. My horrific weekend !!” Further telling his almost fatal tale, he said that by the time he reached the hospital he had lost a lot of blood and then came the real shock, “my blood pressure was 230. No headaches, no dizziness, no warnings, no history of BP, just an unexpected crisis.”

He further described how his high BP “puzzled” doctors as his condition deteriorated the next morning when he even fainted due to sudden low BP. The next four days doctors completed “all kinds of tests- ECG, LFT, ECHO, cholesterol, and even a painful angiography,” but found nothing. Amit kept thinking about his extreme blood pressure and by this time he learned something important.

Amit Mishra’s serious warning to working professionals

Amit Mishra warns professionals giving priority to work and lose health in the process to wake up and go for “regular checkups”, his advice is:

-Your body doesn’t always give clear warnings. High BP, stress, and health risks can be silent killers. Regular checkups are a must.



- Work is important, but health is non-negotiable. We often ignore small signs, thinking we’re fine, until we’re not.



- Emergency preparedness matters. Knowing what to do in a crisis (and where the nearest hospital is) can save lives.



- What’s clear is that taking care of one’s health is not an option. it’s a necessity.