Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Who is Amarjeet Jaikar, viral sensation from Bihar who sang Bhojpuri version of 'Pasoori'?

Amarjeet recently uploaded a video of himself singing Bhojpuri version of the popular song ‘Pasoori’ and it has won many hearts on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Who is Amarjeet Jaikar, viral sensation from Bihar who sang Bhojpuri version of 'Pasoori'?
screengrab

New Delhi: In today's world, social media functions like a magic wand, particularly for people who are skilled but lack access to a platform for displaying their talent. Amarjeet Jaikar, a young man from Bihar's Samastipur, has become an overnight sensation after his video went viral on multiple social media sites. Amarjeet recently uploaded a video of himself singing Bhojpuri version of the popular song ‘Pasoori’ and it has won many hearts on the internet. 

The video begins with the artist in a studio, recording the chart-topping single. He mixes Bhojpuri lyrics into the song while maintaining the same rhythm and instrumentation. He has been seen making gestures and movements with his hands while singing the song. Such a melodious voice!

Jaikar posted the video to his Twitter account on Thursday, captioning it, ''Pasoori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu'' (It may feel fantastic, but I would have written and sung differently).

Do you want to know more about the Jaikar ? Well, read on further to find out more about the current internet sensation. So, in his Twitter bio, Amarjeet Jaikar from Bihar depicts himself as a singer and performer. Amarjeet frequently posts videos of himself singing various Bollywood songs.

Watch some of the videos here:

 

Amarjeet Jaikar is from Samastipur, Bihar.

Take a peek at the video of Amarjeet singing Dil De Diya Hai. It is safe to assume that this video started it all.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip
Priyanka Chopra stuns in white feathery outfit at pre-Oscars event, check pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia, who is also an angel investor in billion-dollar tech companies
Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.