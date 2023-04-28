Who is Amarjeet Jaikar, viral sensation from Bihar who sang Bhojpuri version of 'Pasoori'?

screengrab

New Delhi: In today's world, social media functions like a magic wand, particularly for people who are skilled but lack access to a platform for displaying their talent. Amarjeet Jaikar, a young man from Bihar's Samastipur, has become an overnight sensation after his video went viral on multiple social media sites. Amarjeet recently uploaded a video of himself singing Bhojpuri version of the popular song ‘Pasoori’ and it has won many hearts on the internet.

Passori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu #Amarjeetjaikar #bhojpuri #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/N7RTu3sioi — Amarjeet Jaikar (@AmarjeetJaikar3) April 27, 2023

The video begins with the artist in a studio, recording the chart-topping single. He mixes Bhojpuri lyrics into the song while maintaining the same rhythm and instrumentation. He has been seen making gestures and movements with his hands while singing the song. Such a melodious voice!

Jaikar posted the video to his Twitter account on Thursday, captioning it, ''Pasoori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu'' (It may feel fantastic, but I would have written and sung differently).

Do you want to know more about the Jaikar ? Well, read on further to find out more about the current internet sensation. So, in his Twitter bio, Amarjeet Jaikar from Bihar depicts himself as a singer and performer. Amarjeet frequently posts videos of himself singing various Bollywood songs.

Watch some of the videos here:

Amarjeet Jaikar is from Samastipur, Bihar.

Take a peek at the video of Amarjeet singing Dil De Diya Hai. It is safe to assume that this video started it all.