Who is Ali Dulin, 21-year-old Tik-Tok star who died in car accident

Ali Dulin, a popular TikTok user also known as Ali Spice on social media, died in a car accident in Florida, the United States, at the age of 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

Ali Dulin, a popular Tik-Tok star died at the age of 21 in a tragic car accident on Monday, December 12. The car accident took place in Florida, United States. She was also known as Ali Spice. Her death news was confirmed on social media by her best friend and her family. 
 
In an emotional post, Ali Dulin's friend wrote, "I can't believe you're gone...I will never forget you and I love you so much. You have made such an amazing impact on my life. You will always be my bestest friend.”
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ☆ ariane avandi ☆ (@ariane.avandi)

 
 
Dulin had a huge following on social media. The 21-year-old social media star’s last post was dated four days back on Instagram. She captioned the picture "Pretty bitch pretty heart pretty mind, used to the side eyes used to the haters & used to the life.."
 
Social media influencer Ali Dulin was employed by the Hooters restaurant franchise in the United States. She had more than 200k followers on Tik Tok, where she frequently made videos. The majority of her posts and videos focused on dancing, showcasing life at Hooters, and providing her followers with an inside look into her daily activities.
 
