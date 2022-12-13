Who is Ali Dulin, 21-year-old Tik-Tok star who died in car accident

Ali Dulin, a popular Tik-Tok star died at the age of 21 in a tragic car accident on Monday, December 12. The car accident took place in Florida, United States. She was also known as Ali Spice. Her death news was confirmed on social media by her best friend and her family.

In an emotional post, Ali Dulin's friend wrote, "I can't believe you're gone...I will never forget you and I love you so much. You have made such an amazing impact on my life. You will always be my bestest friend.”

Dulin had a huge following on social media. The 21-year-old social media star’s last post was dated four days back on Instagram. She captioned the picture "Pretty bitch pretty heart pretty mind, used to the side eyes used to the haters & used to the life.."