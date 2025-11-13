Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI director Kash Patel's girlfriend who filed Rs 44 crore defamation lawsuit against podcaster Elijah Schaffer, know why

Wilkin filed the lawsuit claiming Schaffer’s wordless retweet fueled rumours she’s a "honeypot" Israeli agent, implying she compromised U.S. security via Patel. Wilkins’ team argues this sparked harassment/threats, accusing Schaffer of "actual malice".

Country music star Alexis Wilkins, girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has sued podcaster Elijah Schaffer for USD 5 million(approximately Rs 44 crore) over a "wordless" tweet which implied she’s an Israeli spy (Mossad "honeypot" agent). The lawsuit claimed Schaffer’s retweet, which paired a photo of the couple with a thread about female spies, damaged her reputation. Schaffer calls it "delusional" and blames Wilkins for targeting him over criticism of Israel. This is Wilkins’ third such lawsuit against MAGA figures.



Alexis files lawsuit against podcaster Elijah Schaffer

According to news site The Noticer, Wilkin filed a lawsuit on October 28 in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accusing Schaffer of exploiting her relationship with Patel to drive online engagement. Wilkins sought “compensatory, special, and punitive damages in the sum of USD5,000,000 or such greater amount as determined by the jury." The fight began on September 14 when a post on X, in which Schaffer retweeted a thread by X user Hen Mazzig described Mossad’s use of female agents who “seduced high-ranking enemy officials”. Next up, Schaffer retweeted the post with no caption but attached a photo of Wilkins and Patel at a formal event. The post quickly went viral, caught major attention.

Wilkin filed the lawsuit claiming Schaffer’s wordless retweet fueled rumours she’s a "honeypot" Israeli agent, implying she compromised U.S. security via Patel. Wilkins’ team argues this sparked harassment/threats, accusing Schaffer of "actual malice". To win, she must prove Schaffer knew the claim was false or acted recklessly as per NY Times v. Sullivan). Meanwhile, Schaffer has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Earlier, Wilkins sued former FBI agent and podcaster Kyle Seraphin for USD5 million in Texas, when he referenced her as a “former Mossad agent” involved in a “honeypot” scheme targeting Patel.

Who is Alexis?

Wilkins, 27, is a Nashville-based country artist and conservative commentator. She is dating Kash Patel, a former FBI chief, after they met at a ReAwaken America event in Oct 2022, bonding over Patel’s honesty. They began dating in 2023, before his FBI appointment. Wilkins supports him publicly, including his swearing-in ceremony. The couple face criticism over their 18-year age gap, with trolls accusing her of being a "honeytrap" or spy. Wilkins dismisses the backlash, telling The Daily Mail: "There are lots of couples with age differences in the MAGA world. It makes sense to us." She adds, "No need to justify it." The pair prioritise their bond, focusing on shared patriotism and values amid the noise.