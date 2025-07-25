Who is Akhil Patel? Indian-origin ‘chaiwala’ who served tea to PM Modi in UK, left high-paying data analyst job due to...

Akhil studied at University College School in Hampstead, London. He pursued a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Management at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). He completed internships at several organisations before taking up a job as a data analyst.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently enjoyed a cup of tea with PM Keir Starmer during his visit to the UK. He shared the lovely photo of himself sipping tea served by Akhil Patel, the Indian origin ‘chaiwala’, at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK Prime Minister. A video of Patel interacting with Modi had gone viral with several digging details about Akhil, an Indian-origin entrepreneur.

“‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers... brewing stronger India-UK ties!” PM Modi captioned his post with two pictures. One of the pictures showed him holding a cup of tea, and another featured Patel pouring it. The video where Patel interacted with PM Modi was shared with a caption that read, ‘one chaiwala to another’.



Though Patel refrained from sharing about his interaction with PM Modi in the UK over ‘chai’, his company dropped the video with the caption: "Just a casual Thursday serving chai for @narendramodi @keirstarmer What a crazy day! Beyond honoured. We’ll be sharing the full story with you next week, so keep your eyes peeled!”

Who is Akhil Patel?

Akhil studied at University College School in Hampstead, London. He pursued a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Management at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). He completed internships at several organisations before taking up a job as a data analyst. However, he left his high-paying job to fulfil his entrepreneurial aspirations and launched Amala Chai, a venture inspired by his grandmother. The British Museum covered the brand in a video that showcased how Amala Chai procures its ingredients from India. Patel launched his Amala Chai six years ago. His venture is available at five different locations in London.

Why did Akhil Patel leave his data analyst job?

After working as a data analyst for over one and a half years, he launched Amala Chai. His trip to Ladakh changed everything for him as he saw the beverage as a ritual, prompting him to lay the foundation for what would become Amala Chai. He was inspired by his grandma's recipe, and he founded Amala Chai. He began his brand's masala chai in London with single-origin tea and spices sourced from family farms in Assam and Kerala.