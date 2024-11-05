VIRAL
Since the incident, Daryaei has been missing. Witnesses reported seeing her getting into a car with several individuals. According to ABC News, citing the Iranian newspaper Farhikhtegan's Telegram channel, she was initially taken to a police station.
What does the future hold for a young college student in Iran? Speculation is rife, and the reason is her act of protest. This student became disillusioned with the country's regime and its strict fundamentalist policies, leading her to strip off her clothes at the university in defiance of the nation's rigid dress code.
The woman, named Ahoo Daryaei, faced harassment from members of the Basij paramilitary force inside Tehran's prestigious Islamic Azad University. The officers tore off her headscarf and clothes, prompting her to protest outside the university in only her underwear.
This incident has once again brought to light the controversial dress code for women in Iran and the behavior of the "morality police." Since Ahoo's arrest, there has been no news about her whereabouts, raising significant concerns. Where is Daryaei now? What updates are available regarding her situation? A closer examination of the events reveals some clarity.
The university has been issuing statements regarding the case, leading to various speculations about Daryaei. Amir Mahjob, a spokesperson for Azad University, stated on X that "at the police station... it was found that she was under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder."
Mahjob further claimed that Daryaei, a mother of two, was suffering from mental health issues. CNN reported his comments indicating that she was "under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder."
If we consider the information emerging about Daryaei, it suggests that she may have separated from her husband. Mahjob asserted that the university's security team acted following an inappropriate incident involving one of the students.
According to Farhikhtegan, Daryaei was admitted to a mental health facility. A university spokesperson mentioned that an investigation into the "true purpose" of her actions is still ongoing.
Meanwhile, Euronews has revealed through other news sources that Daryaei has been detained by intelligence agents and taken to an undisclosed location. According to ABC News, protesters in Iran are often sent to psychiatric facilities by authorities and are labeled as "unstable."
It is important to note that under Iran's mandatory dress code, women are required to wear headscarves and loose-fitting clothing in public. Those who fail to comply face severe consequences.
This incident has captured global attention. Amnesty International has stated that "Iranian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release the university student who was violently arrested after stripping in protest against the abusive enforcement of mandatory hijab laws."
Amnesty International’s London office, which has documented allegations of abuse against women in Iranian prisons over recent years, emphasized that until her release, authorities should protect her from torture and other mistreatment while ensuring access to her family and legal counsel.
The organization also called for an independent and impartial investigation into allegations of assault and sexual violence against her during arrest.
Notably, Iran's conservative Fars News Agency confirmed this incident in a report where they blurred out the student's image. It claimed she wore "improper clothing" in class and undressed after being warned by security guards about adhering to the dress code.
Witnesses also reported that security guards spoke "calmly" with Daryaei and denied claims that their actions were aggressive.
This event has ignited a new wave of rebellion in Iran. Whether on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram, people are vocally criticizing the government. Iranian women are reiterating that this is a time when they must not leave each other alone.
Following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022—a Kurdish Iranian woman who died in custody after being arrested for allegedly violating hijab rules—protests erupted across the country.
Amini’s death shocked Iranian women, prompting them to remove their headscarves and burn them on various occasions as an act of defiance against restrictions. The Iranian government responded harshly; 551 protesters were killed while thousands more were arrested.
As for Ahoo Daryaei’s case—will it reach a conclusion? Will she be released? Only time will tell. However, it is clear that her arrest has reignited protests in Iran.
Who is Ahoo Daryaei, Iranian girl arrested for stripping to her underwear in protest and where is she now?
