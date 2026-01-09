FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video

At the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, garland seller Afsana Pawar went viral on social media for her beauty and charm. Fans are calling her the next 'Mona Lisa,' and her videos have made her one of the most talked-about faces of the festival.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 03:26 PM IST

Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video
At the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, a young garland seller named Afsana Pawar has become a viral sensation on social media. A video of her selling rudraksha beads and garlands has gone viral, and people are dubbing her the next 'Mona Lisa'. Fans are very much impressed with her eyes, beauty and poor fashion and thus she has become an immediate online sensation.

Viral video sparks buzz:

The viral videos showed Afsana vending flower necklaces while amusing herself with the guests that came to the mela. The video got viral fast on Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms, thus it was able to gain thousands of views, likes and comments in a very short time. A number of the audience even drew a parallel between her and Monalisa Bhonsle, the girl who was a hit last year at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 for her beauty, selling garlands.

The Magh Mela is one of the biggest religious festivals in India, and it allows thousands of worshippers and tourists to pay a visit every year. The holy bathing in the Ganga, the rituals and the festive atmosphere are what people come for. Social media has turned some unnoticed individuals into overnight stars by giving them a platform. Afsana is now one such star.

Also read: Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600 bond order against Zoho founder, know her educational qualification, net worth and more

Fans are excited about Afsana:

The beauty and charm of Afsana are being praised by the fans on the internet who are sharing her pictures and videos. The majority are calling her the next viral star of Prayagraj. The hype around her has turned her into a trending subject, and people are wondering what her next move is in light of this sudden fame.

Afsana’s incident is proof of how social media can bring the common man into the limelight and make him/her famous in no time. Just like last year’s Monalisa, she has won over the viewers with her unpretentious look and aura. As the Magh Mela festival is ongoing, Afsana is expected to be the subject of more videos and images, which will keep the netizens' excitement alive. Fans are following every news of hers with great eagerness, and thus she has become one of the most mentioned faces of the festival in 2026.

