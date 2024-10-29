Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora, claims that she received a message that her son would be killed because…

A 10-year-old spiritual influencer Abhinav Arora from Delhi has recently become the news after his family claimed to have received death threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Abhinav, who goes by the name of the 'Bal Sant Baba,' says he started his spiritual journey at the age of three and has amassed almost one million followers on Instagram.

The threats reportedly started to become alarming after Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora, received a message that her son would be killed. He had not done anything other than devotion that he had to endure so much, she said, 'I am surprised. I cannot believe that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to suffer so much.' They say their social media presence may have ratcheted up tensions with the gang, which is notorious for its violent reputation.

The controversy around Abhinav only gets murkier with a recent video by YouTuber 'Only Desi,' who claims that his father, Tarun Raj Arora, a businessman and TEDx speaker, is using Abhinav's spiritual performances for his own personal gain. This exposé claims that Abhinav is just a puppet in a much bigger game than his father's alleged past scams. It has led to debates over the authenticity of Abhinav’s spiritual journey and his intentions.

Then Abhinav came under fire from revered Hindu leader Swami Rambhadracharya for dancing during a religious procession. The incident had raised question marks over his decorum and authenticity as a spiritual figure. But Abhinav’s mother defended him, saying that even reprimands from elders can be a blessing. And as the story progresses, many are left wondering how this young influencer will handle fame, spirituality, and now threats to his safety.