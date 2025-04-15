Kokilaben Ambani, the strong matriarch of the Ambani family, continues to play a guiding role in major family events and celebrations, staying deeply involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives.

Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family and wife of the late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, currently resides with her elder son, Mukesh Ambani, and his family in their Mumbai residence, Antilia. ​Antilia which is located on Altamount Road in Mumbai, is a 27-story skyscraper known for its architectural grandeur and luxury. It serves as the primary residence for Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their children, and Kokilaben. The residence is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring comfort and convenience for its inhabitants.​



While there have been discussions and speculations about Kokilaben's living arrangements, including suggestions that she might reside with her younger son, Anil Ambani, and his family, credible sources such as The Times of India confirm her residence with Mukesh Ambani. ​

Kokilaben's presence in Antilia underscores the close-knit nature of the Ambani family. Despite the family's vast business empire and the individual pursuits of its members, they maintain strong familial bonds. Kokilaben, having played a pivotal role in the family's journey, continues to be a guiding force and a symbol of unity for the Ambanis.​

Her life story, marked by resilience and dedication, serves as an inspiration. From supporting her husband's entrepreneurial ventures to nurturing her children's ambitions, Kokilaben's contributions have been instrumental in shaping the legacy of the Ambani family.