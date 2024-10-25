The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the most prestigious and toughest examinations in the country, which paves the way for one to assume the reins of administration.

While cracking the UPSC CSE is a dream to miilions, it requires utmost perseverance, hard work and passion. The UPSC exams are conducted for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’ and others.

There are numerous of IAS, IPS and IFS officers in India whom we consider our inspiration. But do you know who your favourite IAS officers report to? Let's find the answer to this question.

Who do IAS officers report to?

According to the TimesNow Hindi report, the highest position for an IAS officer is that of the Cabinet Secretary, who is responsible for overseeing and supervising IAS officers. The Cabinet Secretary, a central psition, is the top most authority over IAS officers.

At the state level, the Chief Secretary holds the highest rank and serves as the senior-most officer within the state government.

Who is the present Cabinet Secretary?

At present, TV Somanathan is serving as the Cabinet Secretary in the Government of India. Somanathan is a Tamil Nadu cadre 1987 batch IAS officer. He pursued PhD in Economics from Calcutta University. He is also a fully qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Comany Secretary.

Moreover, TV Somanathan has also held several crucial posts such as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. He has also served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.