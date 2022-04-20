WHO Chief greets people in Gujarati, wins applause from PM Modi, watch viral video

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while addressing the crowd during the inaugural ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, greeted the public in Gujarati, attracting claps and a smile from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video clip of the WHO Chief greeting the public in Gujarati is currently going viral on social media. The video shows Dr Ghebreyesus saying, "Kem Cho Badha?" (How is everyone) to the crowd, attracting applause from PM Modi.

Watch the viral video here.

The WHO Chief was in Gujarat's Jamnagar on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM).

READ | ‘Grateful for warm welcome’: WHO Chief arrives in India, set to meet PM Modi in Gujarat

During the event, Dr Ghebreyesus also said, "The centre that we are launching will help harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine. I am grateful to PM Modi and the government of India for their leadership in supporting this important initiative."

PM Modi had announced a USD 250 million investment to establish the centre with an interim office and a 10-year commitment for operating costs.

READ | Light rainfall likely in Delhi today to bring some relief from heatwave conditions: IMD

The WHO chief went on to further share his special connection with India. "I have a special connection with India. I was taught by teachers from India in my high school years and later in university when I was studying biology."

He also used the occasion to reveal that he grew up watching Bollywood movies. "By the way, I also grew up watching Bollywood films and I understand that the Swiss Alps are a favourite destination for Bollywood films," Dr Ghebreyesus said in a lighter vein.