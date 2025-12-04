FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Who are Jay Pawar, Rutuja Patil? NCP bigwig sharad Pawar's family in spotlight over Bahrain wedding, here's what to know

The ceremony will include traditional rituals such as mehendi and baraat.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 09:24 PM IST

Who are Jay Pawar, Rutuja Patil? NCP bigwig sharad Pawar's family in spotlight over Bahrain wedding, here's what to know
TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Jay Pawar, is set to marry Rutuja Patil. The couple will wed in a destination wedding in Bahrain. With approximately 400 guests, the wedding celebrations will begin on December 4and continue until December 7. The ceremony will include traditional rituals such as mehendi and baraat.

Despite being a high-profile affair, the wedding is expected to be extremely private, and the guest list has been carefully curated. Close family members and prominent political figures are expected to attend, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare.

Who are Jay Pawar and Rutuja Patil?

Jay Pawar is the younger son of Ajit Pawar and MP Sunetra Pawar. According to the Free Press Journal, Jay has not entered active politics like his elder brother Parth. He campaigned for his mother, Sunetra Pawar, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Jai also campaigned for his father in the state elections held that year.

Rutuja Patil is the daughter of businessman Pravin Patil. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied psychology at the University of Mumbai. Rutuja also holds degrees in digital marketing from FIDM Los Angeles and ISDI Mumbai. According to reports, Rutuja worked for a time with the public relations firm Adfactors PR. Later, she joined her father, Pravin Patil's consultancy, ElevateEdge Consulting Group. Rutuja's sister is married into the Kesari Travels Patil family.

Who is Rutuja's father, Pravin Patil?

According to reports, Pravin Patil is a well-known businessman. He hails from Phaltan in the Satara district of Maharashtra. Patil runs ElevateEdge Consulting Group as well as a social media company that supported the 2024 election campaigns of Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar. Patil is rarely seen in public.

Wedding venue and guests list?

Jay Pawar and Rutuja Patil's wedding celebrations will take place in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel will host all ceremonies and events. 

Jay Pawar and Rutuja Patil's wedding in Bahrain will be attended by approximately 400 people. Most of the guests are close to the Pawar and Patil families. Despite political differences within the Pawar family, the event is bringing together relatives and close associates to celebrate this special occasion.

Also read: Sourav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' Avantika Bhatt was a high school bully? This content creator makes SHOCKING allegations, netizens says, 'Tea Khud aa jaati hai...'

 

