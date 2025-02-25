In a unique approach to tackling workplace stress, Tokyo offices are embracing the services of ‘Ikemeso Danshi’. The clients can choose from a diverse selection of attractive companions, carefully curated and showcased in an online catalogue.

The service offers a diverse range of handsome, professionally-trained men, showcased in an online catalogue. Each Ikemeso boy has a unique persona, from the rugged ‘Showa face adult’ to the refined ‘healing Mista-Tokyo’ type.

Who are 'Handsome weeping boys'?

A Japanese company is providing a peculiar stress-relief service - "handsome weeping boys" who will wipe away your tears for a fee. For 7,900 yen (approximately Rs 4,000), these young men will visit your office to gently brush away your tears, providing a therapeutic and emotional release. This unusual service is designed to help employees cope with work-related stress.

This innovative service, Ikemeso Danshi was conceived by Hiroki Terai, founder of rui-katsu, who has successfully turned ‘tear-seeking’ into a profitable business venture. The name, Ikemeso Danshi roughly translates to "good-looking men who cry," highlighting the unique aspect of the service.

How do ‘Handsome weeping boys’ work?

These trained professionals are skilled at providing comfort and emotional release, offering services such as gentle tear-wiping, communal sobbing sessions, and even watching emotional videos together to help clients express their feelings.

According to BBC, some Ikemeso boys assume various roles, such as gymnast, funeral director, or shoe shiner, to help clients release their emotions. To induce tears, they use tools like sad movies, emotional songs, and poignant videos, as per reports. The underlying concept is that by openly displaying vulnerability, individuals can foster deeper connections and improve teamwork.