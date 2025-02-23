'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, is a Hindi adaptation of American hit TV show - Who wants to be a millionaire. For years, the show has ruled hearts of audiences, transforming many lives.

Do you remember the Narula brothers - the first-ever "Maha Crorepatis" who won the highest Rs 7 crores? Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula, natives of Delhi, sat on the hot seats back in 2014, hoping that they would win a few lakhs.

Little did the sibling duo know that they were going to script history on KBC. Let's delve into their journey.

Who are Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula?

Natives of Delhi, Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula created history, emerging as first-ever KBC contestants to win the highest prize worth Rs seven crores. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Achin shared that it had taken him 10 years to clear the KBC auditions.

"It took me 10 years to reach that hot seat. The process is lengthy, tedious, and transparent. I qualified for the auditions five times, and on my fifth attempt, I made it to the Fastest Finger First round. From there, I finally reached the hot seat. I had been trying since 2004", Achin shared.

Achin and Sarthak's mother was battling with ovarian cancer. After they won the prize money, they procured her a proper treatment. At present, the duo successfully run a chain of tea cafes in the corporate sector.