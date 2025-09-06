White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada, says, ‘My boyfriend is…’, watch viral video

Amid the hate crimes against Indians in Australia, US, Canada, Ireland, videos of Indians getting assaulted, attacked and harassed on streets often go viral on social media. However, a video of a 'white' woman defending an Indian man on a subway in Canada has won hearts on Indian social media.

Amid the hate crimes against Indians in Australia, the US, Canada, and Ireland, videos of Indians getting assaulted, attacked and harassed on the streets often go viral on social media. However, a video of a 'white' woman defending an Indian man on a subway in Canada has won hearts on Indian social media. The woman, visibly frustrated, stands up for the Indian man, saying, 'My Boyfriend is Indian too.'

What's in the viral video?

In a viral video, a 'racist' white man is recording an Indian man on duty and is racially abusing him loudly on a subway, with people around him. He was seen mocking the Indian man, wearing a green vest, for just being Indian, who looked stressed and embarrassed. Then, suddenly, a white woman steps into the altercation and confronts the harasser. She starts to defend the man and repeatedly argues with the harasser.

To confront why he was harassing the poor man, she states that her boyfriend, too, was an Indian. She continued to argue for a while, but the woman's partner and the harassed man began to calm her down, and stop her as the man was also shouting. She was then dragged away from the site to not further escalate the issue. People around her were recorded reacting to the ongoing fight.



WATCH:

Netizens reacts

After the video went viral, netizens started praising the brave girl for standing up against the harasser, defending an Indian man. They also slammed the man for harassing the poor man just doing his work normally.

One user calling out a racist man said, "What accent does the Cameraman have? It’s not Canadian… he’s likely an illegal migrant himself. Probably from the Middle East, trying to harass a Hindu."

Another said, "The right way to use liberal females against male conservatives."

Third said, "The guy recording is a total loser. No courage to even show his face. Imagine being so pathetic that you go around hunting for someone to be racist with. Sad."



Fourth said, "Blindly attacking any foreign individual just makes the locals seem insecure."