Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

White tiger cub tries to scare its mother, viral video will make you go aww

A clip that is doing the rounds of the internet showed a white tiger cub sneaking up on its mother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

White tiger cub tries to scare its mother, viral video will make you go aww
screengrab

New Delhi:: Aren't videos of animals flourishing in their natural environments a treat for wildlife enthusiasts? We have a similar video that will undoubtedly make you smile. A clip that is doing the rounds of the internet showed a white tiger cub sneaking up on its mother. It was shared on Twitter by @TansuYegen and has over 25 million views.

In the now-viral footage, the baby tiger is seen sneaking up on its mother and completely surprising her. The adorable little wild cat has caught its mother off guard.  The video from the cub and its mother’s playtime will surely make you go aww as well. "Adorable baby tiger surprises its mom with a playful sneak up" reads the clip caption. 

The video amassed over 25 million views after being shared online. Netizens couldn't help but gush over the white tiger cub's cute antics in the comments section.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip: 

"It's scaring its mother Lol this video is very humorous" posted an individual. Another shared, "I can't even control my awwwws, this is the cutest clip I've ever seen" "Just because this dark world needs a chuckle today.," pointed out a third. "OMG i am not crying but you are crying... so so adorable," expressed a fourth with a heart emoticon.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.