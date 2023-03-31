White tiger cub tries to scare its mother, viral video will make you go aww

screengrab

New Delhi:: Aren't videos of animals flourishing in their natural environments a treat for wildlife enthusiasts? We have a similar video that will undoubtedly make you smile. A clip that is doing the rounds of the internet showed a white tiger cub sneaking up on its mother. It was shared on Twitter by @TansuYegen and has over 25 million views.

Adorable baby tiger surprises its mom with a playful sneak up



pic.twitter.com/tprkLeSi4o — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) March 27, 2023

In the now-viral footage, the baby tiger is seen sneaking up on its mother and completely surprising her. The adorable little wild cat has caught its mother off guard. The video from the cub and its mother’s playtime will surely make you go aww as well. "Adorable baby tiger surprises its mom with a playful sneak up" reads the clip caption.

The video amassed over 25 million views after being shared online. Netizens couldn't help but gush over the white tiger cub's cute antics in the comments section.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

"It's scaring its mother Lol this video is very humorous" posted an individual. Another shared, "I can't even control my awwwws, this is the cutest clip I've ever seen" "Just because this dark world needs a chuckle today.," pointed out a third. "OMG i am not crying but you are crying... so so adorable," expressed a fourth with a heart emoticon.