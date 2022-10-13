White peacock with open feathers dances in viral video, impresses Internet

Now a video of a white peacock unfurling its feathers to impress a peahen has gone viral.

New Delhi: Many of us have seen male peacocks open their feathers and dance in an attempt to attract a mate. Have you ever seen a white peacock do the same thing? That's right, a white peacock. Now a video of a this majestic bird unfurling its feathers to impress a peahen has gone viral. This stunning display can only be described in one word: mesmerizing. Take a look here:

The viral video features a white peacock performing the courtship dance trying to impress his partner. As the video goes on, the bird peacock can be seen in its full glory, with gorgeous white feathers out. Sharing the video on Twitter by Cosmic Gaia who captioned the clip as "Majestic Beauty".

The social media has fallen in love with this clip, as evidenced by the comments section. Words like "beautiful," "mesmerising," and "captivating" abound in the comments section. "Yes! At the end of the day, one must know how to have fun. Playfulness is what teaches you to dance (sic) "a user commented "Life is meant to be enjoyed. Be a peacock and dance with all your splendour "another comment was read