White peacock with open feathers dances in viral video, impresses Internet

Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Meet India’s highest taxpayer and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

Viral

Viral

White peacock with open feathers dances in viral video, impresses Internet

Now a video of a white peacock unfurling its feathers to impress a peahen has gone viral.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Many of us have seen male peacocks open their feathers and dance in an attempt to attract a mate. Have you ever seen a white peacock do the same thing? That's right, a white peacock. Now a video of a this majestic bird unfurling its feathers to impress a peahen has gone viral. This stunning display can only be described in one word: mesmerizing. Take a look here: 

The viral video features a white peacock performing the courtship dance trying to impress his partner. As the video goes on, the bird peacock can be seen in its full glory, with gorgeous white feathers out. Sharing the video on Twitter by Cosmic Gaia who captioned the clip as "Majestic Beauty". 

The social media has fallen in love with this clip, as evidenced by the comments section. Words like "beautiful," "mesmerising," and "captivating" abound in the comments section. "Yes! At the end of the day, one must know how to have fun. Playfulness is what teaches you to dance (sic) "a user commented "Life is meant to be enjoyed. Be a peacock and dance with all your splendour "another comment was read

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

