White man urinates on Asian-American woman inside train

In a shocking incident from the US, a man urinated on a young Asian-American woman inside a train in the NYC subway on Saturday (March 20).

The 25-year-old victim was riding the Queens-bound F train on Saturday afternoon when a masked man dressed in all-black attire entered the train coach and stopped next to her.

"He started standing really close to me and I began to feel uncomfortable. So I scooted to my right and noticed that his penis was pointed at me and that there was urine on my bag and jacket," the victim told AsianFeed.

"We made eye contact but he didn’t say anything. I only said one thing, 'Are you serious?'" she added.

According to the victim, none of the bystanders said or did anything to help her.

The suspect de-boarded the train at 75th Ave. The woman described him as a white male in his 60’s, around 6 feet tall with grey eyebrows. The man was seen wearing all black clothes with an American flag patch on his jacket and had a black ski mask on.

The victim said that she considered getting off the train to immediately report the incident to the police but was 'afraid and alone', so she continued with her journey and rode until the last stop.

"A bystander in front of me took a video and sent it to me. From the bystander’s angle in the video, you can’t tell what the man was doing. He like projected his penis at me,” she said.

The victim has filed a harassment report with the police but so far no arrests have been made in the case.

Meanwhile, Twitterati have reacted strongly to the incident asking for the arrest of the culprit and have urged people to be sensitive towards the Asian community.

Anti-Asian hate isn’t complicated. Don’t say mean things or give dirty looks to Asians. Don’t hit, kick, scratch, claw, bite, stab, shoot or commit any other violent acts towards Asians. I think that’s the formula. — Fred The Felon(@felon_fred) March 22, 2021

This incident comes in the wake of rising attacks against Asian-Americans and the South-Asian community since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, a 36-year old man was arrested for allegedly beating a 68-year-old man from Sri Lanka while yelling anti-Asian slurs on board a train in Manhattan on Friday while on Saturday, a 66-year-old Asian man was punched in the face by a homeless man in Manhattan's Chinatown.

The NYPD had last week revealed that it had recorded a 1,300 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic, Dailymail reported.