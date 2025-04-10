Amid the ongoing trade war with the introduction of reciprocal tariffs by Donald Trump-led US administration, the White House, on Thursday, i.e., April 10, issued a bold statement, saying, “DO NOT RETALIATE AND YOU WILL BE REWARDED” and guess what! Netizens are coming up with parenting tips.

But why?

A 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs

The US government, on Wednesday, announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, excluding China where duties were raised to an unexpected 125 per cent. President Trump said that the decision comes after the trading partners reached out for talks rather than retaliating.

"Do not retaliate, and you will be rewarded," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after the announcement, making a veiled attack at Beijing.

Parenting tips by netizens?

The statement from the White House targeting China has left netizens relating it to parenting skills, considering the bold tone of the post. No wonder the statement has sparked funny reactions online!

An 'X' user reposted the statement and wrote, "Me to my 4 year old after my 2 year old kicks him in the face".

Another user simply replied to the White House's post, writing, "Parenting tips".

A third posted a meme on reciprocal tariffs, titled, "Trump nowadays".

Another user posted a meme, featuring Donald Trump with a kid.

No matter whatever the situation is, the internet has its own way of making it hilarious. Don't you agree?