Which state has most serial killers in India? List of 5 most dreaded murderers

Indian serial killers (File)

Even though Hollywood just talks at length about serial killings in the United States through its movies, India has had a fair share of serial killers over the last few years. These serial killings have been brought back in focus due to a Netflix series on Indian serial killers. According to official data, Chhattisgarh is the state with the maximum number of serial killings.

The state has logged 175 serial killings since its inception in the year 2000. Gujarat is in the second position whereas Madhya Pradesh is third. Maharashtra is in the fourth spot, Bhaskar reported.

Per NCRB, India logged 13 serial killings in 2021. Madhya Pradesh reported the most serial killings followed by Chhattisgarh.

Here's the list of the five most dreaded serial killers in India.

First on the list is the story of Seema, Renuka, and their mother Anjanabai. The family used to be thieves. To throw their victims off the trails, they would keep kidnapped children with them. After the theft, they would thrash the children to death. They killed over 42 children between 1990 and 1996, but the police could link them with just five deaths. While their mother died during the trial, Seema and Renuka had been sentenced to death. Their sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment. They are currently lodged in Pune's Yervada jail.

The second most dreaded serial killer is Cyanide Mohan. He was a PT teacher in Karnataka's Mangaluru. He had two children. After he was caught in 2009, he confessed to killing 32 women. His victims were mostly unmarried women. He would spend a night with his victims and later would make them eat poison in the guise of birth control pills.

Third is Ravindra Kumar, who killed 30 children after sexually assaulting them. He was arrested in Delhi in 2015. He admitted to killing 30 children between 2008 and 2015. Most of those who were killed came from poor sections of society. He said he had been raped by two people when he was a child. He would attack children as they were most vulnerable.

Fourth is Madhya Pradesh's Sarnaam Shivkare, a former engineering student. He found a country-made gun in Gwalior. He committed his first murder while testing the gun. He then started shooting rich businessmen, doctors, and other people. He was nabbed in 2011. He has admitted to killing 22 people.

Fifth and the most recent is Shiva Dhurbey. He killed four security guards in order to become famous in September this year. He said he killed the guards as they had been sleeping. He wanted to become a gangster.