Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?

Gold prices have risen by nearly 20% in the global market in 2024, leading to massive purchases by central banks.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 04:09 PM IST

Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Gold has always been a symbol of wealth and power, and is more than just jewellery. In the world of digital payments and cryptocurrency, gold still plays a key role in keeping economies sable. According to experts, countries with large gold reserves can help mitigate inflation, protect against currency fluctuations, and foster investor confidence. 

World's Largest Gold Reserve:

Gold prices have risen by nearly 20% in the global market in 2024, leading to massive purchases by central banks. According to the IMF, central banks recently added 37 tons of gold to their reserves, representing a 206% month-on-month increase and the highest monthly figure since January 2024.

How much gold does India have?

According to the latest report released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's total gold reserves stand at 854.73 metric tons. The majority of this reserve, approximately 510.46 metric tons, is held within India. The remaining 324.01 metric tons are held in safekeeping at the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements. Additionally, 20.26 metric tons of gold are held in deposits.

Who holds the most gold in the world?

According to the World Gold Council, the United States holds the largest gold reserves in the world as of the second quarter of 2024, with a total reserve of 8,133.46 metric tons. This represents 72.41% of its total foreign reserves. Germany, Italy, and France hold the most gold, respectively.

Top 10 Countries with the Largest Gold Reserves (World Gold Council data)

USA – 8,133.46 tonnes (72.41% of total reserves)

Germany – 3,351.53 tonnes (71.46%)

Italy – 2,451.84 tonnes (68.33%)

France – 2,436.97 tonnes (69.99%)

Russia – 2,335.85 tonnes (29.47%)

China – 2,264.32 tonnes (4.91%)

Japan – 845.97 tonnes (5.15%)

India – 840.76 tonnes (9.57%)

Netherlands – 612.45 tonnes (61.61%)

Turkey – 584.93 tonnes (0%)

India's International Investment Position (IIP):

Indian According to the Reserve Bank, India's international investment position (IIP) increased by $108.4 billion and liabilities by $97.7 billion. This reflects the strength of external financial activities. This report is released every six months by the Reserve Bank of India and details reserves between March and September.

Also read: Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...

 

Also read: Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...
