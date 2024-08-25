Which is the world’s oldest religion? Reply will shock you

The video is going viral on the internet, over one million people has seen this video.

A foreign content creator has sparked curiosity by raising a thought-provoking question about the world's oldest religion. Many people in the world follow different religions, such as Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. But have you ever thought which is the oldest religion in the oldest religion in the world?

In the video, which is now going viral on the internet, a man is seen asking people in a city in Canada, "Which is the oldest religion in the world?"

Howevere, responses varied, with people mentioning Judaism, Islam, and Christianity among others. Interestingly, only a few participants correctly identified the oldest religion, with just two individuals providing the accurate answer in the video.

This video not only tests individuals' knowledge but also highlights the level of awareness regarding religious history among the public. However, if you're curious about the oldest religionin the world, watching this video is a must.

Some people believed that Judaism and Christianity are the oldest religions while others metioned that religions are even older than them, such as Chinese Taoism, Buddhism and even Sikhism, in the video.

Meanwhile, taking to the comment section, many people have mentioned Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma. Netizens are expressing support for Hinduism and India. One user wrote, Hinduism is not a oldest religion Buddhism is oldest religion. Another said, Hindutva is older than the history that we know. The beauty of our dharma is it teaches the way of living. Well, this debate is very old. People have their own opinions on social media.