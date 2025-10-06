Which Indian state dominates jungle with most number of national parks?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Pyaar mein saudebazi...': Malaika Arora drops cryptic reply after Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl with Sshura? Here's what we know

France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet

Amid Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's stunning Hyderabad home with grand entrance, cozy balcony and...

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Lawyer tries to throw object at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Little Pepe Price Prediction: Here’s How Rich You Could Get if LILPEPE Repeats Solana’s (SOL) 2021 Bull Surge

Ozak AI Presale Becomes One of 2025’s Most Talked-About Opportunities

How to use an NPS Calculator to plan your retirement savings?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Pyaar mein saudebazi...': Malaika Arora drops cryptic reply after Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl with Sshura? Here's what we know

Malaika Arora drops cryptic reply after Arbaaz Khan welcomes girl with Sshura?

Amid Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's stunning Hyderabad home with grand entrance, cozy balcony and...

Amid Vijay-Rashmika’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's Hyderabad home

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Which Indian state dominates jungle with most number of national parks?

Ever wondered which Indian state is home to the most national parks? Let’s take a journey through lush forests, roaring tigers, and hidden wildlife treasures to find out.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 11:59 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Which Indian state dominates jungle with most number of national parks?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is home to some of the world’s most diverse wildlife, but one state stands out as a true sanctuary for nature lovers. Madhya Pradesh, often called the 'Heart of India,' leads the nation with the highest number of national parks: 11 in total, each offering unique ecosystems and unforgettable wildlife experiences. From tiger spotting to fossil explorations, these parks make Madhya Pradesh a wildlife paradise.

A safari through Madhya Pradesh’s rich wilderness

Among the state’s most famous parks is Kanha National Park, spanning lush sal and bamboo forests, and home to tigers and the rare swamp deer (barasingha). Bandhavgarh National Park boasts one of the highest tiger densities in the world, coupled with the historic Bandhavgarh Fort for an extraordinary blend of nature and history. Pench National Park, straddling Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, is a haven for leopards, jackals, and over 250 bird species. Satpura National Park offers rugged terrain and offbeat adventures with tigers, sloth bears, and giant squirrels. Panna National Park, once struggling with tiger numbers, has seen a remarkable revival thanks to conservation efforts.

Other notable parks include Madhav, Sanjay, Van Vihar, Kuno, Ghughwa Fossil, and Dinosaur National Parks, each contributing to biodiversity, conservation, and tourism. Notably, Kuno National Park is the site of India’s Asiatic cheetah reintroduction, a milestone in wildlife preservation.

Conservation and tourism hand in hand

These parks have positioned Madhya Pradesh as a premier wildlife tourism hub, attracting visitors eager to explore untamed forests and rare species. Eco-friendly initiatives, including guided safaris and habitat preservation, ensure that tourism supports conservation rather than threatens it.

With its rich natural heritage, Madhya Pradesh not only preserves India’s wildlife but also offers thrilling adventures for travellers, making it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking the magic of the jungle.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership, calls himself 'unfortunate', he is...
Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to pla
Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video
Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video
Netanyahu insults Trump's peace plan? Israeli strike kills 6 in Gaza after US president says 'stop bombing'
Netanyahu insults Trump's peace plan? Israeli strike kills 6 in Gaza
Arjun Kapoor misses mom Mona Shourie more amid Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations, pens heartfelt note: 'It’s gonna break me'
Arjun misses mom Mona more, pens heartfelt note amid Anshula's pre-wedding
Cuttack: Internet services suspended amid tensions over clashes during Durga idol immersion
Cuttack: Internet services suspended after clashes during Durga Puja
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE