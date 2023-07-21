Which Indian airport is the smallest in the country? Know here

Headlines

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after his remarks over state's law and order

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

7 Yoga Asanas to improve thyroid health

10 common myths about diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

HomeViral

Viral

Which Indian airport is the smallest in the country? Know here

Is India home to the smallest and most unique airport? Find out!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In India, millions of people travel daily using various transportation options, such as taxis, trains, buses, and airplanes. Air travel is the fastest mode of transport, offering passengers a comfortable and quick way to cover long distances. Despite being costlier than other means of transportation, many people choose to fly to save time.

Air travel requires passengers to go to specific airports, where they check-in with their tickets and embark on their journeys. Traveling by air is widely preferred for its convenience and comfort. While India has numerous domestic and international airports, there's one that stands out as the smallest in the country.

The Balzac Airport, also known as Tura Airport, holds the distinction of being India's smallest airport. Located around 33 kilometers northeast in the state of Meghalaya, this airport was originally designed for 20-seater airplane Dornier 228. It had plans for expansion, but the deadline for acquiring additional land was last year.

What sets this airport apart is its remarkably short runway, measuring only one kilometer in length. This limitation restricts the type of aircraft that can land here, making it suitable only for small planes. The airport project was initially proposed in 1983 and sanctioned in 1995. The construction was completed in 2008 at a cost of Rs 12.52 crore.

India, as a whole, boasts a total of 153 airports, out of which 118 are for domestic flights, and 35 are equipped for international flights. These airports serve as crucial hubs for numerous travelers, facilitating their journeys across the country and around the world.

Read more: Rent hikes result in payday bonanza for King Charles III, details inside

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Howrah, over 50 shops burnt, video

Meet monk who made a Rs 2040 Crore meditation app

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan get together in San Diego: See pic

TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 likely today at dost.cgg.gov.in, know when and where to check scores online

Delhi rains: Yamuna's water level likely to rise, government directs officials to be on guard

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE