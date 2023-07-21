Which Indian airport is the smallest in the country? Know here

Is India home to the smallest and most unique airport? Find out!

In India, millions of people travel daily using various transportation options, such as taxis, trains, buses, and airplanes. Air travel is the fastest mode of transport, offering passengers a comfortable and quick way to cover long distances. Despite being costlier than other means of transportation, many people choose to fly to save time.

Air travel requires passengers to go to specific airports, where they check-in with their tickets and embark on their journeys. Traveling by air is widely preferred for its convenience and comfort. While India has numerous domestic and international airports, there's one that stands out as the smallest in the country.

The Balzac Airport, also known as Tura Airport, holds the distinction of being India's smallest airport. Located around 33 kilometers northeast in the state of Meghalaya, this airport was originally designed for 20-seater airplane Dornier 228. It had plans for expansion, but the deadline for acquiring additional land was last year.

What sets this airport apart is its remarkably short runway, measuring only one kilometer in length. This limitation restricts the type of aircraft that can land here, making it suitable only for small planes. The airport project was initially proposed in 1983 and sanctioned in 1995. The construction was completed in 2008 at a cost of Rs 12.52 crore.

India, as a whole, boasts a total of 153 airports, out of which 118 are for domestic flights, and 35 are equipped for international flights. These airports serve as crucial hubs for numerous travelers, facilitating their journeys across the country and around the world.

