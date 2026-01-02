Which hill station is known as ‘Italy of India’? Discover this European-style getaway, it is located in…

Which hill station is called the Italy of India? Explore this European-style hill city of Maharashtra, with colourful streets, lakeside views, adventure sports, and scenic beauty.

If you want to experience a touch of Europe without leaving India? Nestled in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri hills, Lavasa is often called the Italy of India for its striking resemblance to Mediterranean towns. With vibrant architecture, calm lakes, and scenic surroundings, Lavasa feels like a charming European holiday tucked within Indian landscapes.

Why is Lavasa called the Italy of India

Lavasa is a coastal town on the Italian Riviera. The hill city features colourful buildings, cobbled walkways, and a beautiful lakeside promenade that instantly gives off European vibes.

Top things to do in Lavasa

A walk along the Lavasa lakeside is a must. The calm water, pastel-coloured buildings, and open cafes make it perfect for a relaxed stroll or cycling session. Photography lovers will find plenty of postcard-worthy views here.

Adventure seekers can enjoy water sports like kayaking and jet skiing on the lake, or trekking and mountain biking. Lavasa also has charming cafes and restaurants that serve global cuisines.

Nature lovers can explore nearby trails that wind through misty hills and lush greenery. These paths offer stunning viewpoints and are ideal for quiet walks.

Best time to visit Lavasa

The ideal time to visit Lavasa is from October to March, when the weather is pleasant and perfect for outdoor activities. Monsoon months turn the area lush and romantic, while summers are suitable for short, less crowded trips.

How to reach Lavasa

Lavasa is about 57 km from Pune and 190 km from Mumbai. It is best reached by road, with scenic drives through the Sahyadri hills. Pune is the nearest airport and railway station, from where taxis and buses are easily available.