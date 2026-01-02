Kagiso Rabada returns as South Africa announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026; Delhi Capitals star misses out
19-year-old college girl dies in Himachal due to ragging, sexual harassment, accused professor booked
Video of Radhika Merchant in elegant cream kurta set during Dwarkadhish temple visit with Anant, Mukesh Ambani goes viral, Watch
IND vs BAN: India to tour Bangladesh for ODI and T20I series, full schedule out
GRAP-3 curbs lifted from Delhi-NCR after improvement in air quality, check details
India vs New Zealand ODI series 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues and live streaming details
How Payroll Outsourcing Services in India is Transforming Business Operations?
Which hill station is known as ‘Italy of India’? Discover this European-style getaway, it is located in…
Dhurandhar achieves another milestone, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster declared tax-free in...
Schools in Uttar Pradesh to be closed till THIS date due to extreme cold conditions, check IMD forecast
VIRAL
Which hill station is called the Italy of India? Explore this European-style hill city of Maharashtra, with colourful streets, lakeside views, adventure sports, and scenic beauty.
If you want to experience a touch of Europe without leaving India? Nestled in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri hills, Lavasa is often called the Italy of India for its striking resemblance to Mediterranean towns. With vibrant architecture, calm lakes, and scenic surroundings, Lavasa feels like a charming European holiday tucked within Indian landscapes.
Lavasa is a coastal town on the Italian Riviera. The hill city features colourful buildings, cobbled walkways, and a beautiful lakeside promenade that instantly gives off European vibes.
A walk along the Lavasa lakeside is a must. The calm water, pastel-coloured buildings, and open cafes make it perfect for a relaxed stroll or cycling session. Photography lovers will find plenty of postcard-worthy views here.
Adventure seekers can enjoy water sports like kayaking and jet skiing on the lake, or trekking and mountain biking. Lavasa also has charming cafes and restaurants that serve global cuisines.
Nature lovers can explore nearby trails that wind through misty hills and lush greenery. These paths offer stunning viewpoints and are ideal for quiet walks.
The ideal time to visit Lavasa is from October to March, when the weather is pleasant and perfect for outdoor activities. Monsoon months turn the area lush and romantic, while summers are suitable for short, less crowded trips.
Lavasa is about 57 km from Pune and 190 km from Mumbai. It is best reached by road, with scenic drives through the Sahyadri hills. Pune is the nearest airport and railway station, from where taxis and buses are easily available.