Which city holds the key to Northeast India: The 'Chicken’s Neck' explained

Siliguri, known as the 'Chicken's Neck' of India, is a strategically vital city that connects the northeastern states to the rest of the country. Located in West Bengal, it plays a key role in transportation, defence, trade, and tourism, making it crucial for India’s connectivity and security.

Located in the northeastern state of West Bengal, Siliguri is a city that holds immense geographical and strategic importance. Often referred to as the "Chicken's Neck" of India, Siliguri acts as a narrow land corridor connecting the northeastern states to the rest of India. The term "Chicken’s Neck" refers to the narrow stretch of land that is roughly 20 to 25 kilometres wide, making it one of the most crucial regions in India’s transportation and defence networks.

Geographical Significance

Siliguri is nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas, bordering the neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. It serves as a vital gateway for both people and goods travelling between the northeast and the rest of the country. This narrow corridor, often referred to as the Siliguri Corridor, connects the Indian states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram with the rest of the country. Its strategic location makes it one of India’s most sensitive regions, both geographically and politically.

Strategic Importance

The term "Chicken's Neck" also carries significant military and security connotations. The region is of immense importance to India’s defence strategy, particularly because of its proximity to China and the narrow passage through which all land-based connectivity flows into the northeast. In the event of any blockade or conflict in this area, the northeastern states, which are already somewhat isolated due to geographical barriers, could be cut off from the rest of India.

Siliguri’s location also has economic importance. It is a key hub for trade between India and its neighbouring countries, including China and Bangladesh. The town facilitates the movement of goods, and its proximity to the popular tourist destinations of Darjeeling, Sikkim, and Bhutan makes it an important transit point for tourism as well.

Cultural and Economic Hub

Despite its strategic significance, Siliguri is also known for its cultural diversity and economic vibrancy. The city is a melting pot of different ethnic communities, including Bengalis, Nepalis, and Biharis, among others. It is also home to tea gardens, which form the backbone of its economy, alongside other sectors such as timber, food processing, and logistics.

In conclusion, Siliguri’s importance goes beyond just its geographical location. It plays a key role in India’s connectivity, security, and economy, making it an indispensable part of the nation's northeastern region. Whether it's the "Chicken's Neck" or simply the gateway to the northeast, Siliguri remains one of the most strategically significant cities in India.