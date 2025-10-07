Which city holds the key to Northeast India: The 'Chicken’s Neck' explained

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...

Shilpa Shetty grilled by Mumbai police for over 4 hours in Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case, her husband Raj Kundra to be...

Gurugram vs Bengaluru: How does cost of living differ for same job, salary? Answer will leave you shocked

Meet 56-year-old man who earns Rs 1.8 crore every year, still does janitorial work because…, his name is…

Attempt to take over Tata Sons gains momentum, Noel Tata's decisions under fire, THIS party stepping in to resolve, it is...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood-inspired ethnic outfit and jewellery ideas for festive look

Who is Anthony Armstrong? New CFO of Elon Musk’s Rs 10025418432300 xAI group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 Crowns Six Queens in Goa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Which city holds the key to Northeast India: The 'Chicken’s Neck' explained

Siliguri, known as the 'Chicken's Neck' of India, is a strategically vital city that connects the northeastern states to the rest of the country. Located in West Bengal, it plays a key role in transportation, defence, trade, and tourism, making it crucial for India’s connectivity and security.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 09:50 AM IST

Which city holds the key to Northeast India: The 'Chicken’s Neck' explained
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Located in the northeastern state of West Bengal, Siliguri is a city that holds immense geographical and strategic importance. Often referred to as the "Chicken's Neck" of India, Siliguri acts as a narrow land corridor connecting the northeastern states to the rest of India. The term "Chicken’s Neck" refers to the narrow stretch of land that is roughly 20 to 25 kilometres wide, making it one of the most crucial regions in India’s transportation and defence networks.

Geographical Significance

Siliguri is nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas, bordering the neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. It serves as a vital gateway for both people and goods travelling between the northeast and the rest of the country. This narrow corridor, often referred to as the Siliguri Corridor, connects the Indian states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram with the rest of the country. Its strategic location makes it one of India’s most sensitive regions, both geographically and politically.

Strategic Importance

The term "Chicken's Neck" also carries significant military and security connotations. The region is of immense importance to India’s defence strategy, particularly because of its proximity to China and the narrow passage through which all land-based connectivity flows into the northeast. In the event of any blockade or conflict in this area, the northeastern states, which are already somewhat isolated due to geographical barriers, could be cut off from the rest of India.

Siliguri’s location also has economic importance. It is a key hub for trade between India and its neighbouring countries, including China and Bangladesh. The town facilitates the movement of goods, and its proximity to the popular tourist destinations of Darjeeling, Sikkim, and Bhutan makes it an important transit point for tourism as well.

ALSO READ: Are banks open today? Check state-wise bank holiday list for Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, 2025

Cultural and Economic Hub

Despite its strategic significance, Siliguri is also known for its cultural diversity and economic vibrancy. The city is a melting pot of different ethnic communities, including Bengalis, Nepalis, and Biharis, among others. It is also home to tea gardens, which form the backbone of its economy, alongside other sectors such as timber, food processing, and logistics.

In conclusion, Siliguri’s importance goes beyond just its geographical location. It plays a key role in India’s connectivity, security, and economy, making it an indispensable part of the nation's northeastern region. Whether it's the "Chicken's Neck" or simply the gateway to the northeast, Siliguri remains one of the most strategically significant cities in India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife, after she accused him of infidelity: 'I didn’t imagine that my past..'
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife Akansha Jindal
Major blow to Pakistan after star batter found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during IND vs PAK clash
Major blow to Pakistan after star batter found guilty of breaching ICC CoC
Gaza ceasefire talk in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel PM Netanyahu to send....
Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends...
Mohanlal gets honoured by Kerala Chief Minister after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, pens heartfelt note: 'Moments like these fill...'
Mohanlal receives honour from Kerala Chief Minister for winning Dadasaheb Phalke
Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV footage online: 'I covered my chest'
Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE