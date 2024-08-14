Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

Tina Dabi, a prominent IAS officer, took maternity leave in 2023 and has recently returned to a new posting in Rajasthan.

Tina Dabi continues to captivate the public's attention as one of the most talked-about IAS officers in the Indian bureaucracy. Known for her dynamic career and high-profile roles, Dabi made headlines again in 2023 when she took maternity leave. After a substantial break, she has resumed her duties with renewed vigor, taking on a new role in Rajasthan.

Since her return, there has been a notable lack of movement or change in her postings, which has only fueled curiosity among her followers. Dabi is known for her active presence on social media, often sharing insights and updates about her professional and personal life. However, her fans have been left in suspense, as her last update was posted 31 weeks ago. The extended silence has led many to wonder about her current activities and whereabouts.

For those keen on her latest developments, Tina Dabi is now serving as the Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme in Rajasthan. In this crucial position, she is focused on enhancing employment opportunities for the unemployed in the state. Her work is vital in addressing joblessness and supporting the economic growth of Rajasthan.

Despite the quiet on social media, Dabi's impact in her role is substantial, and her contributions continue to be closely watched and appreciated. As she works to make a difference in Rajasthan, the public eagerly awaits her next update, hoping for a glimpse into her ongoing efforts and achievements.