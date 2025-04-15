India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma now lives in Coonoor, enjoys golf and gardening, and helps train Gaganyaan astronauts.

Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut, made history on April 3, 1984, when he embarked on a space journey aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11. During this mission, he spent 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes aboard the Salyut 7 space station, conducting various scientific and technical studies, including 43 experimental sessions in the fields of bio-medicine and remote sensing.



After retiring from the Indian Air Force in 1990, Sharma joined Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as a test pilot, contributing to India's aviation advancements. In recent years, he has stepped back from active flying and now resides in the serene town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Despite his retirement, Sharma remains actively involved in India's space endeavors. He serves on the National Space Advisory Council for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious human spaceflight program.



His experience is invaluable, especially considering that the four astronauts selected for Gaganyaan underwent training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia, the same facility where Sharma trained for his historic mission. In his personal life, Sharma enjoys activities such as golf, gardening, yoga, and reading. His continued involvement in India's space program and his dedication to mentoring the next generation of astronauts underscore his lasting impact on the nation's journey into space.​