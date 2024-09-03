Where is Brunei, who is it's ruler? He owns 7000 cars, lives in world's biggest palace, once richer than Mukesh Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a historic visit to Brunei, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country. This visit was at the personal invitation of Brunei's 29th Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah. Brunei holds strategic importance for India, particularly in the context of the country's "Act East" policy.



Where is Brunei? A Small Yet Significant Nation

Brunei, officially known as Brunei Darussalam, is a small Southeast Asian country located on the island of Borneo. Spanning just 5,765 square kilometers, Brunei is even smaller than some Indian states like Sikkim. Its capital is Bandar Seri Begawan, and as of 2023, the nation’s population was approximately 455,885, with around 200,000 people residing in the capital city.



How Wealthy is Brunei's Sultan?

Brunei has been a monarchy since the 14th century, and its current ruler, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has been on the throne since 1967. In 1984, following the departure of the British, Bolkiah also became the Prime Minister. Despite Brunei's small size, Sultan Bolkiah is among the wealthiest individuals in the world. Until the 1980s, he was considered the richest person globally. According to Forbes, his wealth exceeds ₹1.4 lakh crore, primarily derived from the nation's vast oil and natural gas reserves.



Owner of the World's Largest Palace

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah resides in one of the world’s largest and most opulent palaces, Istana Nurul Iman. Spanning 2 million square feet, this palace was built in 1984 at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore. The palace features a gold-plated dome made of 22-carat gold, 1,700 rooms, over 250 bathrooms, and five swimming pools. It also has the capacity to park more than 200 cars at a time.



Lavish Lifestyle: 700 Cars and a Gold-Plated Jet

Sultan Bolkiah is renowned worldwide for his extravagant lifestyle. He has a passion for luxury cars and horses, with around 200 horses in his stables. His car collection includes over 700 luxury vehicles, including 300 Ferraris and nearly 500 Rolls-Royces, valued at over $5 billion. He travels in a Boeing 747 jet, which is worth over ₹3,000 crore and is adorned with gold.



Controversial Laws: Death by Stoning for Gay Relations

Brunei is a strictly Islamic nation, and in 2014, it adopted a stringent Sharia law. Under this law, crimes such as adultery and theft are punishable by severe penalties, including death and amputation. In 2019, Brunei passed a law that made adultery and gay relations punishable by stoning to death, a move that faced widespread international condemnation.



Why is Brunei Important for India?

Despite its small size, Brunei is rich in oil and natural gas, which drives its economy. India has invested nearly $270 million in Brunei's hydrocarbon industry. The two countries are also working to enhance cooperation in areas such as space technology and healthcare. Strategically, Brunei is significant for India, particularly in countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Brunei shares a border with the northern South China Sea, where it has ongoing disputes with China.