Where is Barren Island, home to India’s only active volcano? Find out here

According to PTI, officials have confirmed the volcano eruption. The last eruption of the volcano occurred in 2022, as per the official records.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are known for their stunning beaches and are home to the only active volcano in South Asia. Located on Barren Island, has erupted twice in the past eight days with low intensity.

As per officials, the Island witnessed a moderate eruption on September 13 and September 20. About 140 kilometres away from Port Blair, Barren Island is deserted. The uninhabited island lies where the Burmese and Indian tectonic plates meet.

Where is the eruption taking place, and why does it occur?

A volcanic eruption occurs when magma, gases and ash from inside the volcano escape through an opening in the surface. This happens because the Earth's crust is made of large pieces called tectonic plates. When these plates collide or move, pressure builds up under the ground. When this pressure becomes too strong, it forces magma to rise and explode as lava, smoke and ash.

Where is Barren Island Located?

Located in the Andaman Sea, approximately 138 kilometres northeast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' capital, Sri Vijaya Puram. It is famous for being the only active volcano in South Asia. This island is nearly 3 square kilometres, and full of ash and volcano cones, with headly and trees or plants.

Volcanic Activities in recent years on Barren Island

According to the Andaman and Nicobar administration's data, the first eruption occurred in 1787 on Barren Island. Mild eruptions took place in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022.

In 1991, due to the eruption, the Island lost many species. Due to the island's severe environment, animals like goats, rodents, and pigeons are only found today.

