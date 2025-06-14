The clip shows a baby alligator displaying its notorious instincts when a man offers a piece of meat.

A captivating video of a baby alligator performing its instinctive death roll caught social media attention. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Nature is Amazing, has taken the internet by storm.

The clip shows a baby alligator displaying its notorious instincts when a man offers a piece of meat. As soon as the tiny reptile bites the meat, it tightens its grip and starts spinning rapidly, showing its wide side, usually used by crocodiles.

“This baby alligator just started doing the death roll,” the caption read.

What surprised many users was how the tiny reptile held onto the meat despite its small size.

The video has garnered over 600,000 views so far, sparking a wave of fascination with the baby alligator's raw behaviour.

One user wrote, ''How does a baby alligator learned death roll? Is it by nature/instinct?''

Another user said, ''Where does instinct come from? How is this knowledge passed from generation to generation?''

A third user commented, ''Aren't they fast like Lizards? It's very difficult to capture them.''

Another wrote, ''Haha, looks like this little gator's already practising its breakdancing moves! Baby alligators can actually hear their mom's calls from inside their eggs. It's like they're tuning into a prehistoric radio station before they even hatch.''

Another one said, ''Baby alligators start practising the death roll as hatchlings, an instinctual behaviour that helps them tear apart prey, even before they encounter real threats! Practice makes perfect.''

