The Indian Armed Forces caused significant damage to Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians were killed on April 22. Over seven airbases were destroyed and other military infrastructure was also attacked in Pakistan. Amid this, reports claimed that one of the BrahMos missiles fired by India had landed in Pakistan's Kirana Hills — an area supposed to house Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. However, the Indian Army categorically denied this claim. Nevertheless, this has triggered a wave of questions about nuclear weapons — particularly about how they are detonated. One such question is: Do nuclear bombs explode in the air, or only after hitting the ground and which method causes more destruction?

How Nuclear Bombs Are Detonated?

According to the US Defense Technical Information Center, nuclear bombs are detonated several hundred meters above the ground — a method known as an airburst detonation. Another approach is the surface burst, where the bomb explodes upon impact with the ground. The choice between the two is strategic and depends on the intended level and type of destruction.



Why Airburst Detonations Are Used?

Wider Impact Area: When a nuclear bomb explodes in the air, the shock wave spreads uniformly in all directions, affecting a much larger area. For instance, in Hiroshima, the bomb was detonated at an altitude of 600 meters, causing widespread devastation across the city.

Less Long-Term Radiation: A surface detonation stirs up large amounts of radioactive debris from the ground, which can linger in the atmosphere and pose long-term hazards. In contrast, airbursts produce significantly less radioactive fallout, making the radiation effects more short-lived.

Ideal for Soft Targets: Airbursts are especially effective against urban centers or military bases — known as soft targets. The shockwave from such explosions can instantly flatten buildings, roads, and open areas, effectively crippling entire systems. This not only causes massive destruction but can also break the enemy’s morale and force surrender.

Are Ground Bursts Ever Useful?

According to reports, surface bursts affect a smaller area compared to airbursts. However, they are useful when targeting hardened or underground facilities like bunkers or missile silos. For civilian targets, surface bursts are generally considered less effective.



