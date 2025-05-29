With 16,000 square feet of space and a height of 66 metre, Abode is a marvel of luxury, with an open swimming pool, gymnasium, a huge garage, helipad, among other premium amenities. It also provides a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

While Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's extravagant lifestyle often makes headlines, his younger brother Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani lead a luxurious but quiet life. Unlike Mukesh and Nita, Anil and Tina prefer to keep a low profile, but their lifestyle is no less opulent. The couple resides in a 17-storey mansion 'Abode' in Mumbai's Pali Hill, valued at an estimated

Rs 5,000 crore with their children Jai Anshul Ambani, Jai Amnol Ambani and his wife Khrisha Shah Ambani.

With 16,000 square feet of space and a height of 66 metre, Abode is a marvel of luxury, with an open swimming pool, gymnasium, a huge garage, helipad, among other premium amenities. It also provides a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Architects from abroad designed the luxurious sofa sets, comfy recliners, and royal glass windows that make up the room's creamy interiors. Each floor is tailored to the individual needs of family members, making it a bespoke residence.

Recently, Anil Ambani's companies have faced challenges, but some are now on the path to recovery. Reliance Infrastructure recently announced that it had become debt-free. However, Reliance Capital was acquired by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) through the insolvency process. Despite this, Reliance General Insurance reported a 12.5% growth in net profit, reaching Rs 315 crore for the financial year ended March 2025.

More about Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani

Jai Anmol Ambani did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, and he then enrolled in Seven Oaks School in the UK. Anmol made the decision to pursue higher education and registered at the Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom to obtain a Bachelor of Science (BSc). Anmol joined the board of Reliance Capital as an additional director in 2016. He is often credited from his modern management skills and fresh perspective in the family business. He and his brother Jai Anshul Ambani were appointed to the Reliance Infra board of directors in October 2019, however they resigned a year later.

Meanwhile, Jai Anshul studied at the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the New York University's (NYU) Stern School of Business, according to media reports. He is known to have played key roles in two major Reliance firms -- Reliance Mutual Fund and Reliance Capital. He was also associated with Reliance Infrastructure for a brief period. Besides, Jai Anshul serves as the chairman of GAMMA’s Federation of Mixed Martial Arts India.