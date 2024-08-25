Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

The Kohinoor diamond, one of the most famous and valuable gems in the world, holds secrets as dark as its dazzling brilliance. Valued today at a staggering Rs 1.67 lakh crore, this diamond's worth could build 13 Burj Khalifas. But its journey from an Indian mine to the British Crown Jewels is a tale of power, betrayal, and ambition that spans centuries.

The story of the Kohinoor begins in the rugged landscapes of Andhra Pradesh, India, where it was unearthed from the Kollur mine near the historic Golconda Fort. This diamond, whose name means "Mountain of Light" in Persian, was initially in the possession of Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah of Golconda. However, its journey to prominence began when Mir Jumla, a Persian adventurer and the Sultan's trusted minister, gifted the gem to Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. This act was not just a gesture of loyalty but a strategic move to draw the Emperor's attention towards the Sultanate of Golconda.

Shah Jahan, known for his love of grandeur, had the Kohinoor set into his famous Peacock Throne, a symbol of Mughal opulence. The diamond remained in the Mughal treasury until 1739, when Nadir Shah of Persia invaded India. After a brutal conquest, he seized the Kohinoor and took it to Persia. From there, the diamond’s journey continued to Afghanistan, where it was reclaimed by the Sikh ruler, Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The British, ever keen on expanding their imperial treasure, eyed the Kohinoor during their colonial rule in India. Eventually, they seized it and transported it to England, where it became part of the British Crown Jewels, a status it still retains.

The Kohinoor’s path from an Indian mine to the British monarchy is more than just a tale of a precious stone—it is a chronicle of power, politics, and the relentless pursuit of wealth across empires.