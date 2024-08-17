Where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were recently seen enjoying their honeymoon in Panama, where they were spotted shopping for jewelry. A video on Instagram captured the couple at a jewelry store, posing cheerfully with the staff.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were recently seen enjoying their honeymoon in Panama, where they were spotted shopping for jewelry. A video on Instagram captured the couple at a jewelry store, posing cheerfully with the staff.

Radhika Merchant embraced a relaxed vacation style, donning a striped t-shirt and white trousers. Anant Ambani, known for his tropical print shirts, was seen wearing one of his signature styles during the outing.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 12. Their wedding celebrations were elaborate, starting with a three-day event in Jamnagar, followed by a luxury cruise across the Mediterranean.

After their wedding, the couple’s schedule remained busy. They first traveled to Jamnagar, where the Ambani family owns a vast estate that hosted their initial pre-wedding festivities. They later joined the Ambani family in Paris, attending several Olympic events before embarking on their honeymoon.

On August 1, Anant and Radhika arrived in Costa Rica, a country famed for its stunning natural landscapes and biodiversity. The couple reportedly stayed at the luxurious Casa Las Olas, a Four Seasons resort where nightly rates can reach up to $23,000.

Following their time in Costa Rica, the couple was seen in Panama, another beautiful Central American country known for its beaches, rainforests, and historic sites. While in Panama, Anant and Radhika were photographed visiting a temple, enjoying frozen yogurt, and meeting Panama’s President, José Raúl Mulino, along with his partner, Maricel Cohen de Mulino. Their recent appearance included a stop for jewelry shopping, adding yet another memorable moment to their honeymoon.