When your co-passenger on a flight is a dog who just wants your snack

The now-viral video shows the cutest co-passenger you can ever have. Over 3.7 lakh people have viewed it so far and you should definitely not miss!

Most of us are concerned about getting good co-passengers in longer flight routes. While we can book tickets to the most exotic holiday destination to relax our mind, we can’t really decide if we have will get the best co-passengers or not. Nevertheless, some people travelling via an airplane just got lucky by getting the cutest possible co-passenger ever!

An Instagram post recently shared by username – ‘Dogs of Instagram’ has melted the hearts of people across the internet. The cute pictures show a Golden Retriever dog asking for some snacks from the people sitting behind it in an airplane.

The Instagram account shared this load of cuteness along with the caption, “Hi, would you mind please sharing your snacc with me?”. The doggo’s naughty expressions are sure to make you say, “Yes, take everything I have”.

See the cute pictures here:

Another Instagram page, named Hugo and Huxley, shared a video of the golden retriever trying to get something to eat from his fellow passengers. This page is popular among all Instagram users who love to see four-legged fur balls. It is already having more than 2.7 lakh followers.

The now-viral video was first shared on March 21 and has already received more than 3.7 lakh views. People can’t stop admiring the doggos cute gestures. He can be seen trying to get his nose in between the airplane seats just to get some treats from humans around.

Watch viral video:

Instagram users have showered lots of love in this heart-warming video’s comment’s section. One user says, “I’d give him my snack, my life and everything I have hahahahaha.”

“One snacco per hug. Deal?”, says another user. Expressing love over the doggo, another one says, “I would even give him my seat.”

Would you also offer your treats to this lovely doggo?

