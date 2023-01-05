‘When wheat used to be Rs 1.6/kg’: IFS shares grandfather’s 1987 grocery bill, leaves netizens surprised

IFS shares grandfather’s 1987 grocery bill, leaves netizens surprised

Parveen Kaswan, an employee of the Indian Forest Service, uploaded a snapshot of a 1987 wheat bill to remind people of the simpler times when the cost of a kilogramme of wheat was only Rs 1.6. Internet users have expressed interest in the old bill of wheat produce supplied to the Food Corporation of India.

He posted an official document from 1987 called a "J form" of his grandfather to social media with the comment, "Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crop my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India.”

He further added how his grandfather had the habit of maintaining records.

Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crop my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India. pic.twitter.com/kArySiSTj4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 2, 2023

“This document is called a J form. His collection has all documents of crops sold in the last 40 years. One can do a study at home itself,” Kaswan further told in the comments section.

Users were fascinated by the wheat price and praised Kaswan's grandfather's behaviour.

“Amazing” one user said. He continued that the elders back then used to write down all the details of every penny spent. Keep records like this for the crop they sold. So much to learn.

Another user commented how important J forms were for the farmer.

What is a J form?

The "J form," which was previously manually distributed by commission agents, is income proof for a farmer who sells his produce. Before the J form was digitised, a few agents kept these forms on hand rather than giving them to the farmers.

Hike in wheat prices:

Wheat prices increased last year due to lower production and rising demand caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The daily average retail price for all of India was 36.98 per kg in November of last year, approaching the price of sugar and nearly matching that of rice.