'When time is...': Natasa Stankovic finally breaks silence on Hardik Pandya, Jasmin Walia's dating rumours

Hardik Pandya, after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, is now rumoured to be dating Jasmin Walia. The two were recently vacationing in Greece which became evident after they shared pictures with a similar backdrop on their Instagram account.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 03:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'When time is...': Natasa Stankovic finally breaks silence on Hardik Pandya, Jasmin Walia's dating rumours
Natasa Stankovic is currently living in Serbia amid separation from star India cricketer and husband Hardik Pandya. The model and actress has been sharing all her life updates with her fans, along with taking her social media followers on her spiritual journey post-divorce. Natasa Stankovic recently also shared a video speaking about her belief in God and the power he has in making things happen at the right time. 

In the video shared on August 16, Natasa Stankovic can be heard saying, "When the time is right, the lord will make it happen. We have to slow down because the moment we slow down, we allow God to do the work. We give him space. When we slow down, that’s when we are going to go the fastest."

Here is a snippet of Natasa Stankovic's video message 

Let us tell you that Natasa Stankovic's video speaking about the power of God is being assumed by many as her breaking silence on Hardik Pandya's dating rumours. 

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya, after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, is now rumoured to be dating Jasmin Walia. The two were recently vacationing in Greece which became evident after they shared pictures with a similar backdrop on their Instagram account. 

Natasa Stnakovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation in July this year. "After four years together, Natasa and I have mutually decided to part ways. We gave it our all, but we believe this is best for both of us. This was a tough decision, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared," the couple said, in a joint statement. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were married for 4 years. Their son, Agastya, was born in July 2020. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
