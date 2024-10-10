Once set to be presented a lifetime achievement award by Prince Charles, Ratan Tata skipped the prestigious award function because…

Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist of India who died at 86, was a man of business par excellence, but he was an animal lover, especially dogs. His compassion for animals was exemplified in a memorable incident from 2018, when he decided to miss the prestigious ceremony at Buckingham Palace to stay with his sick dog.

Once set to be presented a lifetime achievement award by Prince Charles, Tata initially showed enthusiasm for the honour. However, a few days before the event, one of his best pet dogs got very sick. In a heartfelt decision that showcased his unwavering loyalty, Tata cancelled his travel plans to remain by his pet's side. Suhel Seth, a close friend and business associate, recounted receiving multiple missed calls from Tata and later learnt the reason for his absence: “I can’t leave him and come,” Ratan Tata said.

The action of preferring his dog’s health to a royal knighthood was quite touching to King Charles III. Having heard of Tata’s decision, the king said, “That is a man.” That’s the man Ratan is.” This sentiment summed up not only Tata’s character but the character of the self-same pride: the bereft, noble system of values that bore the Tata tradition—compassion and integrity.

Besides, personal love for animals was evident in social activities. In July 2023, he opened the first small animal hospital in Mumbai. The hospital is well-equipped to handle pet animals. This project was very personal to him, as he has had problems getting quality veterinary services for his dogs in the past.

Ratan Tata was always passionate about animals, and throughout his life, he showed that love for animals could be combined with leadership and philanthropy. He was a great example of a person who will leave behind a good message and encourage generations to be kind and compassionate towards all beings.